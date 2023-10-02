If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 3 Predictions

The most promising candidates for Team of the Week 3.

Team of the Week 3 Predictions for FC 24
Image credit: EA/Eurogamer
We start the new week with the EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 3 Predictions. This time too, the chances are excellent that EA will put together a strong team, as a number of goals have been scored in all relevant football leagues, such as the four goals from Lautaro Martínez or the hat tricks from Ollie Watkins, Cristian Tello, Matteo Brunori and Riccardo Orsolini. There are many other contenders for the team of week 3, which we will introduce to you below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 3 predictions

In the following FC 24 Team of the Week 3 Predictions we will introduce you to the candidates who have the best chance of getting into the new TDW 3. Whether and which predictions come true will become clear on Wednesday evening (October 4th) when EA announces the official team (we will then update the page accordingly). Until then, the packs contain the cards from the FC 24 team of week 2.

Strikers

PlayerQualificationOVRPOSClub
Lautaro Martínez4 Goals↑88 (87)ST (CF)Inter Milan
Ollie Watkins3 Goals, 1 Assist↑83 (80)ST (CF)Aston Villa
Cristian Tello 3 Goals↑81 (76)LF (LM, CAM)Al Fateh SC
Matteo Brunori3 Goals↑79 (73)ST (CF)Palermo F.C.
Jonas Wind2 Goals, 1 Assist↑81 (76)ST (CF)Vfl Wolfsburg
Mourad Batna1 Goal, 2 Assists↑80 (74)RF (RM)Al Fateh SC
Ángel Correa2 Goals↑84 (82)ST (RM, CF)Atletico Madrid
Luuk de Jong2 Goals↑82 (79)ST (CF)PSV Eindhoven
Deniz Undav2 Goals↑81 (75)ST (CAM, CF)VfB Stuttgart
Viktor Gyökeres2 Goals↑81 (75)CF (CF)Sporting CP
Joao Klauss2 Goals↑80 (74)ST (CF)St. Louis City
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia1 Goal, 1 Assist↑87 (86)LF (LM, RF)SSC Neapel
Ronaldo1 Goal, 1 Assist↑87 (86)ST (CF)Al-Nassr
Domenico Berardi1 Goal, 1 Assist↑81 (85)RF (RM)US Sassuolo Calcio
Raphinha1 Goal, 1 Assist↑80 (84)RF (RM)FC Barcelona
Joselu1 Goal, 1 Assist↑84 (82)ST (CF)Real Madrid
Loïs Openda1 Goal, 1 Assist↑84 (82)ST (CF)RB Leipzig
Ryan Gauld1 Goal, 1 Assist↑81 (76)CF (CAM, ST)Vancouver Whitecaps
İrfan Can Kahveci1 Goal, 1 Assist↑81 (75)RF (RM, CM, CAM)Fenerbahce Istanbul
Iliman Ndiaye1 Goal, 1 Assist↑80 (74)ST ( CAM, CF)Olympique Marseille
Rafael Leão2 Assists↑87 (86)LF (LM, CF, ST)AC Mailand
Paulo Dybala2 Assists↑87 (86)CF (CAM, ST)AS Rom (Roma FC)
Nani2 Assists↑79 (73)LF (LM, CAM, RF)Adana Demirspor

Midfielders

PlayerQualificationOVRPOSClub
Riccardo Orsolini3 Goals↑82 (78)RM (CF, RF)FC Bologna
Alassane Plea2 Goals, 1 Assist↑81 (77)CAM (LM, CF)Borussia Mönchengladbach
Franko Andrijaševic2 Goals, 1 Assist↑78 (70)CM (CAM, ST)Zhejiang Professional FC
Maghnes Akliouche2 Goals, 1 Assist↑76 (68)CAMAS Monaco
Fredrik ULBestad1 Goal, 2 Assists↑77 (69)CDMPogoń Stettin
Sebastian Szymanski2 Goals↑81 (77)CAM (LF)Fenerbahce Istanbul
Magnus Wolff Eikrem2 Goals↑80 (74)CAM (ST)Molde FK
Jack Clarke2 Goals↑79 (73)LM (LWB, LF)AFC Sunderland
Jonathan Osorio2 Goals↑79 (73)CM (CDM, LM)Goalonto FC
Carlinhos2 Goals↑79 (72)CM (CAM)Portimonense SC
Florent Muslija2 Goals↑79 (72)CAM (LM)SC Paderborn 07
Riley McGree2 Goals↑79 (72)LM (CM, LF)FC Middlesbrough
Volodymyr Brazhko2 Goals↑74 (64)CDMDynamo Kiew
Martin Ødegaard1 Goal, 1 Assist↑88 (87)CAM (CM)FC Arsenal
Jude Bellingham1 Goal, 1 Assist↑87 (86)CMReal Madrid
Vincenzo Grifo1 Goal, 1 Assist↑84 (82)LM (CAM, CF, LF)SC Freiburg
Anastasios Bakasetas1 Goal, 1 Assist↑81 (76)CM (CAM)Trabzonspor
Eduard Löwen1 Goal, 1 Assist↑81 (75)CM (CDM, CAM)St. Louis City
Morten Thorsby1 Goal, 1 Assist↑80 (74)CM (LM)CFC Genua
Loïc Lapoussin1 Goal, 1 Assist↑79 (73)LM (CM, LF)Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
MaRBin Mehlem1 Goal, 1 Assist↑79 (73)CAM (LM)SV DarCFtadt 98
Nicolae Stanciu2 Assists↑81 (77)CM (CAM)Wuhan Three Towns FC
Aurélien Tchouaméni1 Goal↑86 (84)CDM (CM)Real Madrid
Jonas Hofmann1 Goal↑85 (83)CAM (RM, LM)Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Lorenzo Pellegrini1 Goal↑85 (83)CAM (CM, CF)AS Rom (Roma FC)
Marco Reus1 Goal↑85 (83)CAM (CF)Borussia Dortmund

Defenders & Goalkeepers

PlayerQualificationOVRPOSClub
Marcel Gaus1 Goal, 3 Assists↑75 (66)LWB (LB)1. FC Saarbrücken
Kristoffer Haugen1 Goal, 2 Assists, Clean Sheet↑78 (70)LWB (LB)Molde FK
Ross Sykes2 Goals↑76 (68)CBRoyale Union Saint-Gilloise
Matthias Bader1 Goal, 1 Assist↑80 (74)RWB (RB, RM)SV DarCFtadt 98
Alejandro Grimaldo1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑86 (84)LWB (LB, LM)Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Kalidou Koulibaly1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑86 (84)CBal-Hilal
Robin Le Normand1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑84 (82)CBReal Sociedad San Sebastián
Ben White1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑83 (80)RB (RWB, CB)FC Arsenal
Philipp Lienhart1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑82 (79)CBSC Freiburg
Joachim Andersen1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑82 (78)CBCrystal Palace
Yunis Abdelhamid1 Goal, Clean Sheet↑82 (77)CBStade ReiCF
Nahuel Molina1 Goal↑84 (82)RB (RWB, RM)Atletico Madrid
Yuri Berchiche1 Goal↑82 (79)CB (LWB)Athletic Bilbao
Samuel Gigot1 Goal↑82 (78)CBOlympique Marseille
Castello Lukeba1 Goal↑81 (77)CBRB Leipzig
Daniel Muñoz1 Goal↑81 (77)RB (RWB, CB)KRC Genk
Julian Ryerson1 Goal↑81 (77)LB (RB, LWB)Borussia Dortmund
Mory Diaw10/10 Saves, Clean Sheet↑80 (74)GKClermont Foot
Kevin Müller8/8 Saves, Clean Sheet↑79 (73)GK1. FC Heidenheim
Moustapha Zeghba7/7 Saves, Clean Sheet↑79 (73)GKDamac FC

That's it for our week 3 TOTW predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week. In the meaintime, you might want to check-out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

