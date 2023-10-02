EA FC 24 TOTW 3 Predictions

We start the new week with the EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 3 Predictions. This time too, the chances are excellent that EA will put together a strong team, as a number of goals have been scored in all relevant football leagues, such as the four goals from Lautaro Martínez or the hat tricks from Ollie Watkins, Cristian Tello, Matteo Brunori and Riccardo Orsolini. There are many other contenders for the team of week 3, which we will introduce to you below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 3 predictions

In the following FC 24 Team of the Week 3 Predictions we will introduce you to the candidates who have the best chance of getting into the new TDW 3. Whether and which predictions come true will become clear on Wednesday evening (October 4th) when EA announces the official team (we will then update the page accordingly). Until then, the packs contain the cards from the FC 24 team of week 2.

Strikers

Player Qualification OVR POS Club Lautaro Martínez 4 Goals ↑88 (87) ST (CF) Inter Milan Ollie Watkins 3 Goals, 1 Assist ↑83 (80) ST (CF) Aston Villa Cristian Tello 3 Goals ↑81 (76) LF (LM, CAM) Al Fateh SC Matteo Brunori 3 Goals ↑79 (73) ST (CF) Palermo F.C. Jonas Wind 2 Goals, 1 Assist ↑81 (76) ST (CF) Vfl Wolfsburg Mourad Batna 1 Goal, 2 Assists ↑80 (74) RF (RM) Al Fateh SC Ángel Correa 2 Goals ↑84 (82) ST (RM, CF) Atletico Madrid Luuk de Jong 2 Goals ↑82 (79) ST (CF) PSV Eindhoven Deniz Undav 2 Goals ↑81 (75) ST (CAM, CF) VfB Stuttgart Viktor Gyökeres 2 Goals ↑81 (75) CF (CF) Sporting CP Joao Klauss 2 Goals ↑80 (74) ST (CF) St. Louis City Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑87 (86) LF (LM, RF) SSC Neapel Ronaldo 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑87 (86) ST (CF) Al-Nassr Domenico Berardi 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑81 (85) RF (RM) US Sassuolo Calcio Raphinha 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑80 (84) RF (RM) FC Barcelona Joselu 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑84 (82) ST (CF) Real Madrid Loïs Openda 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑84 (82) ST (CF) RB Leipzig Ryan Gauld 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑81 (76) CF (CAM, ST) Vancouver Whitecaps İrfan Can Kahveci 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑81 (75) RF (RM, CM, CAM) Fenerbahce Istanbul Iliman Ndiaye 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑80 (74) ST ( CAM, CF) Olympique Marseille Rafael Leão 2 Assists ↑87 (86) LF (LM, CF, ST) AC Mailand Paulo Dybala 2 Assists ↑87 (86) CF (CAM, ST) AS Rom (Roma FC) Nani 2 Assists ↑79 (73) LF (LM, CAM, RF) Adana Demirspor

Midfielders

Player Qualification OVR POS Club Riccardo Orsolini 3 Goals ↑82 (78) RM (CF, RF) FC Bologna Alassane Plea 2 Goals, 1 Assist ↑81 (77) CAM (LM, CF) Borussia Mönchengladbach Franko Andrijaševic 2 Goals, 1 Assist ↑78 (70) CM (CAM, ST) Zhejiang Professional FC Maghnes Akliouche 2 Goals, 1 Assist ↑76 (68) CAM AS Monaco Fredrik ULBestad 1 Goal, 2 Assists ↑77 (69) CDM Pogoń Stettin Sebastian Szymanski 2 Goals ↑81 (77) CAM (LF) Fenerbahce Istanbul Magnus Wolff Eikrem 2 Goals ↑80 (74) CAM (ST) Molde FK Jack Clarke 2 Goals ↑79 (73) LM (LWB, LF) AFC Sunderland Jonathan Osorio 2 Goals ↑79 (73) CM (CDM, LM) Goalonto FC Carlinhos 2 Goals ↑79 (72) CM (CAM) Portimonense SC Florent Muslija 2 Goals ↑79 (72) CAM (LM) SC Paderborn 07 Riley McGree 2 Goals ↑79 (72) LM (CM, LF) FC Middlesbrough Volodymyr Brazhko 2 Goals ↑74 (64) CDM Dynamo Kiew Martin Ødegaard 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑88 (87) CAM (CM) FC Arsenal Jude Bellingham 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑87 (86) CM Real Madrid Vincenzo Grifo 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑84 (82) LM (CAM, CF, LF) SC Freiburg Anastasios Bakasetas 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑81 (76) CM (CAM) Trabzonspor Eduard Löwen 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑81 (75) CM (CDM, CAM) St. Louis City Morten Thorsby 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑80 (74) CM (LM) CFC Genua Loïc Lapoussin 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑79 (73) LM (CM, LF) Royale Union Saint-Gilloise MaRBin Mehlem 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑79 (73) CAM (LM) SV DarCFtadt 98 Nicolae Stanciu 2 Assists ↑81 (77) CM (CAM) Wuhan Three Towns FC Aurélien Tchouaméni 1 Goal ↑86 (84) CDM (CM) Real Madrid Jonas Hofmann 1 Goal ↑85 (83) CAM (RM, LM) Bayer 04 Leverkusen Lorenzo Pellegrini 1 Goal ↑85 (83) CAM (CM, CF) AS Rom (Roma FC) Marco Reus 1 Goal ↑85 (83) CAM (CF) Borussia Dortmund

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Qualification OVR POS Club Marcel Gaus 1 Goal, 3 Assists ↑75 (66) LWB (LB) 1. FC Saarbrücken Kristoffer Haugen 1 Goal, 2 Assists, Clean Sheet ↑78 (70) LWB (LB) Molde FK Ross Sykes 2 Goals ↑76 (68) CB Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Matthias Bader 1 Goal, 1 Assist ↑80 (74) RWB (RB, RM) SV DarCFtadt 98 Alejandro Grimaldo 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑86 (84) LWB (LB, LM) Bayer 04 Leverkusen Kalidou Koulibaly 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑86 (84) CB al-Hilal Robin Le Normand 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑84 (82) CB Real Sociedad San Sebastián Ben White 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑83 (80) RB (RWB, CB) FC Arsenal Philipp Lienhart 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑82 (79) CB SC Freiburg Joachim Andersen 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑82 (78) CB Crystal Palace Yunis Abdelhamid 1 Goal, Clean Sheet ↑82 (77) CB Stade ReiCF Nahuel Molina 1 Goal ↑84 (82) RB (RWB, RM) Atletico Madrid Yuri Berchiche 1 Goal ↑82 (79) CB (LWB) Athletic Bilbao Samuel Gigot 1 Goal ↑82 (78) CB Olympique Marseille Castello Lukeba 1 Goal ↑81 (77) CB RB Leipzig Daniel Muñoz 1 Goal ↑81 (77) RB (RWB, CB) KRC Genk Julian Ryerson 1 Goal ↑81 (77) LB (RB, LWB) Borussia Dortmund Mory Diaw 10/10 Saves, Clean Sheet ↑80 (74) GK Clermont Foot Kevin Müller 8/8 Saves, Clean Sheet ↑79 (73) GK 1. FC Heidenheim Moustapha Zeghba 7/7 Saves, Clean Sheet ↑79 (73) GK Damac FC

