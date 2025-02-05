EA eyeing Nintendo Switch 2 for several key franchises

EA has become one of the first publishers to discuss - in broad terms - its plans for Switch 2, now Nintendo has finally lifted the lid on its next console.

Speaking to investors last night following the release of its latest financial results, EA boss Andrew Wilson namechecked major franchises the company expected to find a home on Switch 2.

"Certainly, our expectation is that products like [EA Sports] FC and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform as they have done in the past," Wilson said.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 have been revealed - but questions remain.

"When you think about something like The Sims and MySims: Cozy Bundle, which performed well ahead of our expectations, 50 percent of all players were new to EA," he continued. "That represents a great opportunity for us."

Switch 2 still lacks a release date, but with public hands-on events running in April and May, a summer launch seems likely.

Could Switch 2 launch with the current EA Sports FC 25? Or might EA decide to hold off until this autumn's next installment?

It's easy to see EA releasing existing titles in The Sims series on the new console - perhaps the new Sims 1+2 Bundle? Could EA also make use of the Switch 2's mysterious mouse pointer functionality also?

And how about Dragon Age: The Veilguard? EA could try and launch that on Switch 2 as a way to boost sales, after previously saying the game had not met its own expectations.

Lastly, there's the next Battlefield. EA still seems unsure exactly when it will land (we may know more after Rockstar decides on a date for GTA 6), but could Switch 2 have the horsepower to run that? It'll be intriguing to find out.

Nintendo is next set to discuss Switch 2 in April, via a special Nintendo Direct laying out more detail on the upcoming console. We're expecting to hear a launch date and price then - as well as more information on the games we'll all be playing, other than the next Mario Kart.