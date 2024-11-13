EA boss Andrew Wilson reportedly tapped for Disney top job

The boss of EA - publisher of EA Sports FC, Battlefield, The Sims and Dragon Age - is reportedly in the frame to replace Disney CEO Bob Iger.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal states that EA CEO Andrew Wilson is among the top candidates currently being considered as a long-term replacement for Iger, who oversees all of Disney.

Iger is expected to leave Disney in 2026, after steering the company for more than 15 years. His tenure has seen the firm acquire Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and much of 21st Century Fox, launch Disney+ and sign a $1.5bn deal with Fortnite maker Epic Games.

The Australian-born Wilson has meanwhile served 24 years at EA to date and, while press conferences from the publisher are rarer these days, is the company's most prominent face. Wilson stepped up to become EA's CEO in 2013, following the resignation of the controversial John Riccitiello.

Wilson's time at EA includes years working as the boss of the FIFA franchise and then all of EA Sports, as the company raked in vast revenues from Ultimate Team and ultimately signed divorce papers with FIFA itself. Last year, Wilson re-organised EA into two distinct operations - EA Sports and everything else - dubbed EA Entertainment.

Iger, meanwhile, who turns 74 in February, is currently on his second stint at Disney. His initial retirement in 2021 lasted just a year, before he returned due to the firing of his successor Bob Chapek.

Eurogamer has contacted EA for comment.

