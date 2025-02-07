E3 organiser announces iicon, a "first-of-its-kind" new event to connect gaming "thought leaders"

The Entertainment Software Association - the trade organisation that represents video game developers and publishers that previously organised industry staple E3 - has launched the Interactive Innovation Conference (iicon).

The organisers say it is a "first-of-its-kind" event to "connect visionaries, thought leaders, and innovators from across industries to harness the power of interactive entertainment".

Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation.

Set to take place in Las Vegas in April 2026, the event already has buy-in from a number of key industry companies, including Amazon Games, Disney, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Microsoft, Nintendo of America, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.

"Executive leaders from some of the video game industry's leading companies expressed enthusiasm for iicon as a key opportunity to drive innovation and foster collaboration across sectors," the ESA said.

Introducing iicon: where visionaries and innovators from the video game industry and beyond converge to unlock the limitless potential of interactive entertainment. @theESA is convening the first-of-its kind summit. Follow us and learn more: https://t.co/mhqZqIVpX0. pic.twitter.com/BVNoApEGmy — iicon (@IICONOfficial) February 6, 2025

"For decades, video games have been at the forefront of technological and cultural innovation," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO, ESA. "With iicon, we are creating a space for visionaries across industries to come together, connect and reimagine what's possible through interactive entertainment."

The announcement comes on the heels of news Summer Gaming Fest will similarly hold a business-to-business portion this year featuring top brass from gaming and entertainment companies discussing "the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry" and celebrating the medium's cultural impact. This is being co-run by Chris Dring, former boss of Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz.

The iicon will be an invitation-only event held at the Fountainebleau Resort in Las Vegas from 27th-30th April, 2026.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo - or E3, as it was more commonly known as - was finally put out of its misery in December 2023 after the 2023 event was cancelled and Reedpop, owner of events such as PAX and EGX (as well as Eurogamer at the time), said in September it would no longer work with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) to relaunch the show.