Dungeons of Hinterberg PlayStation release date confirmed, features new "bonus episode"

Excellent indie adventure Dungeons of Hinterberg will belatedly launch on PlayStation next month.

A PS5 version will become available on 13th March, after previously arriving for PC and Xbox Series X/S last summer.

This new version will also include a "new, secret bonus episode", publisher Curve Games said today - though details of what exactly this will be remain under-wraps. Presumably, the PC and Xbox versions will get this addition via a free update too.

If you're yet to try Dungeons of Hinterberg, it's an enjoyable Zelda-inspired adventure that splits its time between exploration and combat in various Alpine biomes, breezy dungeons filled with monsters and puzzle-solving, and then a social side set within a nearby town full of residents to befriend and side-quests to take on.

"Combat and RPG progression get an ingenious social twist in this disarming slice of fantasy," our Chris Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Dungeons of Hinterberg review, reserving particular praise for the game's overall narrative.

"The protagonist's story hinges on burnout, but also the question of how one should spend their time and what they should value," Donlan wrote. "The story that unravels in the village, meanwhile, slowly starts to blur the distinctions the game has been careful to build up, touching on everything from the cost of tourism to the question of authenticity. It's gripping stuff."

"If you play games for escapism, there are few this year that did it better," Chris Tapsell added, recommending Dungeons of Hinterberg in Eurogamer's best games of 2024. "It's a dreamy, warm-hearted, timely and deeply welcome retreat."