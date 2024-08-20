Dune: Awakening out next year on PC, here's a first look at gameplay

Dune: Awakening received a first look at gameplay at this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live, as well as a release window.

The survival-crafting shooter will be out in early 2025 on PC. Console versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S do not yet have a release date.

Gameplay features survival mechanics, base building, and warring player factions. Take a look below.

Dune: Awakening – Exclusive Gameplay Reveal

First, players will customise their own prisoner who swiftly crash lands on Arrakis and is faced with heat stroke and thirst.

From there, they will battle the sandy elements and join forces with other players to form a guild.

This being Dune, players will be battling over control of spice. And of course, giant sand worms can be summoned.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell went hands-on with Dune: Awakening and spoke to Joel Bylos, Funcom's chief creative officer and the game's creative director. Funcom then followed up specifically on how the game will deal with religion following concern from funs.