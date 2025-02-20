Dune: Awakening gets Steam release date, plus character creator and benchmark tool in advance

Dune: Awakening has received its release date: 20th May on Steam.

Alongside the news, developer Funcom has made the multiplayer survival game's character creator available to download today, as well as a benchmark tool.

Created characters can be saved and then imported into the game at launch, plus an exclusive Frameblade knife skin will be redeemable too.

The creator, of course, has players popping their hand in the box and taking the Gom Jabbar test, just like in the novels and films. Players can "fine-tune every aspect" of their look, plus choose a home planet, caste, and mentor (Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, Mentat, or Trooper), the latter of which will determine starting abilities.

Image credit: Funcom

The benchmark tool, meanwhile, will allow players to check their hardware and system compatibility before the game is released.

The PC release in May will be followed by PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.

And while the game has been in closed beta testing for a year, May will bring a full release on PC, not early access.

Dune: Awakening is an open world, multiplayer survival game set on Arrakis that draws from both Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels and Denis Villeneuve's film adaptations.

"You can live out your Dune fantasy in the most faithful recreation of Arrakis we've yet seen in a game, pausing as the ground shudders from a nearby sandworm, ducking for cover as a sandstorm blows in, and searching crevices for the secrets of the world hidden within," said our Bertie when he previewed Dune: Awakening.