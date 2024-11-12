Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno announces new studio focused on original AAA action games

Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno is now the head of LightSpeed Japan Studio, a newly-established game developer with a focus on the creation of "original AAA action game titles".

Earlier today, LightSpeed Studios announced it had established a new game development studio based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, headed up by the Capcom veteran.

"It is our great honour to have Hideaki Itsuno join LightSpeed Studios," company president Jerry Chen said today, welcoming the developer to the team. "The establishment of LightSpeed Japan Studio is a significant step in Lightspeed Studios' expansion and demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best possible games to our players."

Itsuno called his new position at LightSpeed Japan Studio an "exciting new chapter" in his life.

"With LightSpeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community," Itsuno said. "We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision."

Hideaki Itsuno. | Image credit: LightSpeed Studio

Itsuno left Capcom after more than 30 years at the studio in August of this year. At this time, he said he hoped to "create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far".

In addition to Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma, the developer also worked on Darkstalkers, Power Stone and Rival Schools while at Capcom.