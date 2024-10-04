Dragon Quest creator claims his criticism of H2-2D Remake's costume changes were "mistranslated"

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has asked people not to "arbitrarily extract parts of comments for the purpose of reinforcing the legitimacy of your own opinion" after he was accused of blaming Western ratings board for having to put more modest clothing on characters in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake.

Initially, it was reported that Horii was irritated at the missive to make the outfits less revealing, allegedly saying in a TGS interview that he blamed America's "religious" and "narrow-minded" approach for the changes, adding: "Doing business with such a ridiculous country is really frustrating. Because of that, Japan also gets negatively influenced" (thanks, Time Extension).

The changes received significant attention, not least because X/Twitter owner Elon Musk shared mistranslated information to his millions of followers with the misleading caption: "Japanese Game Developers are frustrated at the forced ridiculous UN driven Globalist agenda compliance they have to include in their game".

Since then, however, Horii and podcast host and former Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief Kazuhiko Torishima have confirmed the comments were not only mistranslated, but taken out of context, too.

Saying the word "puritan" had been mistranslated as "sex education", the pair then said they were "very sorry" that their words had been used out of context "outside of [Japan]".

#kosokoso放送局 から皆様へ



日本時間の 9月30日午後、マスク氏が、

メンバーの一部が出演した配信番組の

英語字幕付き(誤訳)動画を転載した

海外のニュースサイトをリポストした件の

騒動と関連報道等につきまして、

出演者から皆様へご報告とお願いです#maadspin pic.twitter.com/1H2ZzsLUqi — ゆう坊&マシリトのKosoKoso放送局 (@KosoKoso_hoso) October 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the TGS interview was swiftly deleted.

The HD-2D Remake of Dragon Quest 3 features updated character designs that formed the basis of the original discussion, not least of all the female Warrior character (pictured above) who now wears additional underclothes instead of just a bikini.

For more on Dragon Quest 3, find out why Ed thinks Dragon Quest 3's new Monster Wrangler vocation is yet another welcome addition to the HD-2D remake.