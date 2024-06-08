Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will feature a day-one season pass when it releases in October

The rumours were true: Bandai Namco has confirmed that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will indeed release in October – 11th October, to be exact – and it will feature a day one season pass.

Bandai Namco also took the opportunity to announce four different editions – standard, digital-only deluxe, ultimate, and premium. While all will give you the base game, you'll need to purchase a deluxe, ultimate, or premium edition to get the three-day early-access period, season pass, and season pass bonus of Summon Shenron.

The season pass includes the first three DLC packs, which appear to include over 20 additional characters. There's also the now-prerequisite sweetener for anyone looking to pre-order the game ahead of its October street date.

For players with their eye on the pricey premium edition, you'll get everything above as well as an Ultimate Edition Upgrade Pack voucher code – although we don't yet know what that does – as well as "exclusive" cards, a steelbook cover, a metallic bookmark, a lenticular card, and an "exclusive" diorama (click on the image below to get a closer look).

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero will release on 11th October, 2024, on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero secured an ESRB rating back in March, shortly after manga legend Akira Toriyama died aged 68. Toriyama was best known for his work as the creator of the Dragon Ball manga, which was then adapted into numerous anime series, films, and video games. He also worked on multiple video games and was responsible for the character designs in Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon.