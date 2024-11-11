Dragon Age Veilguard Regrets of the Dreadwolf walkthrough

Regrets of the Dreadwolf is a lengthy side quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but it's also one of its best, as it reveals a lot of major details about past Dragon Age mysteries.

You also get the option to pick a third alternative ending for Dragon Age: The Veilguard if you complete Regrets of the Dreadwolf, which might convinve you to finish it, even if you're not a big fan of Dragon Age lore!

As there's so many parts to it, we can help you out in our complete Regrets of the Dreadwolf walkthrough below.

Please note, although we don't describe the content of Solas' memories, this page does contain a major spoiler in relation to a key figure in Dragon Age. We've not revealed any spoilers in the first section, but have at the end of the second section if you scroll past the 'Solas Memories' part - so beware!

On this page:

How to complete Regrets of the Dreadwolf in Dragon Age The Veilguard

We've got far more details below, but at at glance, here's how to complete Regrets of the Dreadwolf in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Complete 'The Labs Below' side quest in the Crossroads. Complete 'The Wolf's Call' side quest in the Crossroads. Complete the 'Disrupt and Conquer' side quest in the Crossroads Kill the Minrathous Champion to unlock the Gate of Lost Ages and find a wolf statue. Kill the Arrlathan Forest Champion to unlock the Gate of Faded Glories and find a wolf statue. Get the last wolf statue from the Inquisitor during the 'Shades of the Blight' main quest. Watch all of Solas' memories in the Lighthouse. Meet Morrigan in the Crossroads and then speak with a final character.

For more details and pictures, keep reading.

The Labs Below

The Labs Below is a side quest you start in the Converged City area of The Crossroads. It's located behind the metal bars found just right of the Gate of Deep Sorrows. You first gain access to this area while on the 'Into the Crossroads' main quest.

Pick up the wolf statue at the end of the short quest to unlock the first of Solas' memories. You'll be able to view the memory later on as part of the quest.

The Wolf's Call

The Wolf's Call is a side quest that you start in the Elvhenan's Haven area of The Crossroads. It's located across the bridge beside the Gate of Parched Hopes. We unlocked this area soon after completing the 'Sea of Blood' main quest.

To make the bridge, you need to pick up the floating blue object located just right of the gate, then insert it into the device by the gap near the Gate of Parched Hopes. Then, take a left when you cross to enter the quest area.

Follow the memory to its end and then pick up the second wolf statue, which gives you Solas' second memory.

Disrupt and Conquer

Disrupt and Conquer is a side quest that you start in the Heights of Athim area of The Crossroads. It's located directly north from the Spirit Dock, west of the Pale Reflections Gate. We unlocked this area soon after completing the 'A Warden's Best Friend' main quest.

Once again, you need to complete the short Solas-focused side quest to get the third wolf statue containing another of Solas' memories.

Gate of Lost Ages

You need to defeat Quyn the Sparkwielder, Champion of Minrathous, to get their essence and unlock the Gate of Lost Ages in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Quyn the Sparkwielder is Level 15, weak to Fire, and resistant to Necoris. You can use Davrin and Taash's abilities to cause Fire damage if your Rook can't.

Once you have Quyn's essence, return to the Gate of Lost Ages in the Converged City area of The Crossroads and use it to unlock the path ahead. The enemies here are mostly weak to Cold and resistant to Fire. Davrin and Taash can use Necrosis abilities if your Rook can't.

Your goal in this area is to destroy all of the red crystals by the red barriers to the south. To reach this area, first use a ranged ability to lower the ladder.

Then, defeat all of the enemies before following the red crystal lines to destroy them and unearth a ladder in the northwest. Climb the ladder, then defeat the enemies to reveal the fourth wolf statue.

Gate of Faded Glories

You need to defeat Entarus the Rekindled, Champion of Arlathan Forest, to get their essence and unlock the Gate of Faded Glories in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Entarus the Rekindled is Level 25, weak to Fire, and resistant to Necoris. You can use Davrin and Taash's abilities to cause Fire damage if your Rook can't.

Once you have Entarus' essence, return to the Gate of Faded Glories in the Elvhenan's Haven area of The Crossroads and use it to unlock the path ahead.

Your goal in this new area is to rotate the statues to form bridges and open up the pathway to the real wolf statue. As the first one you find is a fake that triggers a big fight.

If it helps to prepare, the enemies are around Level 25, and are mostly weak to Necosis and resistant to Electricity. Watch out for the Unstoppable Reaver, who likes to swipe at you while you're busy with smaller foes.

When you've killed these enemies, continue rotating the statues you find to make your way across the gap that leads to the real wolf statue. This path leads you back to the start of the area where you can cross a new bridge and continue the puzzle

Once all of the statues are lined-up, you'll see a clear path to the wolf statue at the top of a small cliff - but there are more enemies waiting for you here. Kill them, then pick up the real statue to collect Solas' fifth memory.

Shades of the Blight

The last wolf statue you need to continue with the Regrets of The Dreadwolf quest is received automatically as part of the 'Shades of the Blight' main quest. This quest unlocks after you recruit Tassh and Emmrich as part of the 'Completing the Veilguard' main quest.

Watch Solas' memories

After 'Shades of the Blight', you can watch all of Solas' memories in the Library area of The Lighthouse by following the quest markers to the murals on the walls. We recommend watching them all at once, as you learn quite a bit of juicy Dragon Age lore from each memory!

Meet Morrigan in the Crossroads

There's still one last thing you need to do to complete the Regrets of the Dreadwolf quest, and one last major revelation to uncover. So when you're ready, go meet Morrigan at the start of The Crossroads area for another lore-heavy talk, and to receive your final objective.

The section below contains spoilers for what Morrigan reveals, so don't scroll down until you speak with her!

Here's a lovely picture of a dragon to protect you from the spoilers below.

How to convince Mythal

Right, now that you've listened to Morrigan and know the truth about Mythal, it's time to follow the quest marker to the fragmented Mythal's location and either fight her for her essence, or convince her you're worthy to receive her essence.

You need Mythal's essence if you want to unlock a third alternate ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

We highly recommend you try and convince Mythal to hand over the essence instead of fighting her, as you'll also earn her favor, which means she'll be around to give you a helping hand against the Revenant Dragon in the Heart of Corruption side quest. This is probably the hardest boss in the entire game, so you'll need all the help you can get.

When you're ready, here's the correct dialogue options you need to pick in order to to convince Mythal in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

I want your help.

Solas is helping me > Forgotten him.

We must stop the Blight > You stood against it.

We must stop the Gods > Put the Blight aside?

We are worthy > Building a safe place.

Once you receive Mythal's essence, the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest is finally complete!