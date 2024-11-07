Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch slips in some Mass Effect armour as an N7 Day treat

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard's one-week anniversary now here, BioWare has released its first big patch for the well-received fantasy action-RPG; and as an added treat, the studio has tossed in some Mass Effect themed cosmetic armour to mark this year's N7 Day.

The Veilguard's first patch isn't admittedly, a particularly sexy one in terms of fixes. Its release notes suggest an update primarily focussed on massaging away some relatively minor annoyances - but given Digital Foundry called the game's initial release an "attractive, technically solid" one on PC, and "polished [and] performant" on consoles, there didn't appear to be anything particularly egregious in need of attention.

Still, if you're an owner of an Nvidia 40-series GPU who couldn't access Dragon Age: The Veilguard's DLSS options, or were finding Harding and Taash's banter looping endlessly, then those - alongside exactly 43 additional issues - should now be remedied on PC and consoles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's a video version of our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.Watch on YouTube

Perhaps the most exciting part of the patch, then, is the inclusion of the aforementioned Mass Effect-inspired armour - a surprisingly dashing blend of practical chest plate, dinner jacket overcoat, and N7 helmet - that can be acquired via a new chest in the Lighthouse, and which you can see at the top of the page. This, of course, has been released to commemorate the return of BioWare's annual N7 Day - celebrations that have also seen a Mass Effect TV show officially announced, plus returning collaborations with No Man's Sky and Destiny 2.

In a message shared on social media, BioWare wrote, "November 7 has arrived once again, and as always, we're grateful for the opportunity to celebrate all things Mass Effect! This year is a little different, as we just launched Dragon Age: The Veilguard as a studio; so we're purposefully keeping things lighter as we celebrate the launch of the game... Although we're a little quieter this year, we couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

Eurogamer's Robert Purchese had a lot of good things to say about BioWare's latest Dragon Age in his five star review. "From head to toe, wing to wing, The Veilguard is exquisitely realised and full of sophistication across systems and storytelling," he wrote. "It's warm and welcoming, funny and hopeful, gentle when it needs to be, and of course it's epic - epic in a way I think will set a high bar not only for BioWare in years to come but for role-playing games in general."