Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let you "romance the companions you want"

BioWare boss Gary McKay has shared fresh details of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including word on its romance and combat, just a day after the game was announced to have changed its name from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Ahead of a full 15 minutes of gameplay footage set to debut next week, McKay answered questions from IGN on some of its core mechanics and characters.

"I won't spoil next week's reveal but I can say we've created a story where you can impact the world and the companions that surround you," McKay said, emphasising the game's name change as being a reflection of the importance of your allies - the Dawnguard themselves.

"Player agency is important to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard experience and allows each player to form unique personal connections with their companions of choice. And, yes, you can romance the companions you want!"

This certainly sounds as if romance won't be locked to only specific characters, as it was in Inquisition, and will be more akin to Dragon Age 2, or Baldur's Gate 3.

Seven companions is the "right number for the story we're telling," McKay continued. "As you accompany your companions to unravel their backstory and earn their loyalty and friendship, you'll visit more regions of Thedas across a deeper variety of biomes than any Dragon Age before."

As for combat, BioWare veterans may also be pleased to hear of an ability wheel that lets you freeze time and plan future actions.

"As an RPG, strategy in combat is important as you bring two companions to every fight. Each companion brings unique powers and abilities that have a direct impact on how you choose to take down the enemies at hand. To add another layer to that strategic element, we're introducing a new ability wheel where you can pause the action and set up your next move – whether it's your companions' abilities or your own.

"The ability wheel opens up a huge amount of strategic possibilities, giving players the ability to control the flow of combat and link powerful combinations of abilities between players and their companions."

BioWare has said we'll get our first look at 15 minutes of gameplay for Dragon Age: The Veilguard next week, on Tuesday 11th June at 4pm UK time, as the ever-busy not-E3 / Summer Game Fest week continues.