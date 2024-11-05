Dragon Age Veilguard The Warden Vault walkthrough

The Warden Vault is a side quest found in the Rivain Coast region in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The quest consists of a few short puzzles that you need to solve in order to open the three locks that grant you access to the actual vault itself, which contains lots of useful rewards - including a unique-rarity ring.

It can be a tricky set of puzzles to solve, so to speed things along, we've got a full The Warden Vault walkthrough for Dragon Age: The Veilguard below, which includes all of the puzzle solutions you need in order to open the locks.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

The Warden Vault Puzzle solution 1

To solve the first Warden Vault puzzle, you have light three torches in the correct order, interact with the level at the top floor of Warden's Castle, then press the switch inside the small room to open the first lock.

The three torches are located in a small path down from the stairs in the south of the fast travel Beacon found just outside of the main area of Warden's Castle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

If you haven't touched them yet, the correct torch puzzle solution is:

Middle torch

Left torch

Right torch

Middle torch

If you have touched them, all you have to do is keep pressing the switches until all three flames are lit at once.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

After lighting the torches, go up the stairs further south, use Davrin's ability (or Rook's lyrium dagger) to lower the wooden palette, then climb the palette up and into the top floor of Warden's Castle. Then, activate the lever beside the small metal gate, and go inside to open the first lock to the Warden Vault.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

It's also a good idea to activate the lever outside of this room, to raise the main gate of Warden's Keep, so you don't have to take this path every time you want to cut inside.

The Warden Vault Puzzle solution 2

To solve the second Warden Vault puzzle, you need to go to the outside Castle Bailey area, just outside the south side of Warden's Castle, then look up to the west and use Taash's ability (or Rook's lyrium dagger) to destroy the red pot and lower a ladder.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Then, climb up the ladder and collect the wisp at the top and quickly go back through the southern door to Warden's Castle and take an immediate left. Go past the training dummies and up the stairs at the back, where the wisp will automatically return to its positon and open the door that leads to the small room where you can open the second lock to the Warden's Vault.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

The Warden Vault Puzzle solution 3

This is the trickiest step to the side quest, as to solve the third and final Warden Vault puzzle, you need to find four spirits in and around Warden's Castle in the correct order.

Here's where to find all of the Warden's Castle spirits:

Spirit location 1

The first spirit is located in the small hallway between the north and south side of Warden's Castle, by a grave on the floor. Investigate the grave to get the spirit to move, then move on to the next location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Spirit location 2

The second spirit is located inside an alcove across from the wooden palette you used to originally get into Warden's Castle. Investigate the skeleton to release the spirit and move on to the third location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Spirit location 3

The third spirit is found on the path just outside of the main northern entrance to Warden's Castle, close to the fast travel Beacon. Once again, you have to investigate it to release the spirit before you can move on to the final location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Spirit location 4

The fourth and final spirit is found in the southern corner of the main room in Warden Castle, just south of where the stairs that lead to the vault are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Walk into the spirit to get it to phase through the wall and reveal the location of the last lock. If this is the last puzzle you solved, you can now go to the warden's vault downstairs to get your rewards.

The vault is located under the stairs by the northern entrance to Warden's Castle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Dragon Age The Veilguard The Warden Vault rewards

The rewards you get for opening the Warden's Vault in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are:

500 XP

+50 Grey Wardens Strength

+100 Lords of Fortune Strength

Petrified Dragon's Egg Memento

Unique Ring (We got 'Shard of the Void' as a Mage)

Weapon (We got the 'Stormcaller' stave as a Mage)

Trussed Finery armor for Taash

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Have fun exploring the rest of the Rivain Coast in The Veilguard!