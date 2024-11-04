As you travel around Thedas you'll fill your inventory with valuables in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. These items are often very random and usually typical day-to-day objects that have no other use than being, well, valuable.

While lugging these items around doesn't impact your experience in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it's worth offloading them whenever you can as they can make you money quickly.

Without further ado, here's our page explaining valuables in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Valuables explained

Valuables are loot items you can collect on your adventure around Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and their only real use is to be sold to Merchants. Also, it's worth knowing that even if there's a buff on an item you will keep the buff after you sell it as it would have already been applied to Rook.

You can find valuables by opening chests, breaking open crates and vases, defeating enemies, completing quests and by generally having a thorough look at your surroundings. Pick anything up that you find, the more you sell the more money you'll have to spend.

Now, some valuables will be worth more than others but all valuables can increase your strength with a speficic Faction if sold to a Faction Merchant. For example, if you sell to an Anitvan Crow Merchant in Treviso, you'll earn strength with the Antivan Crows. This then further unlocks more items in the shop and upgrade it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

You can see how much a valuable is worth when you're in the 'sell' screen with a Merchant. The value of the item will be shown when you hover over it as well as the fact you'll gain Faction strength for selling it. Then all you need to do is select it and confirm you want to sell it.

