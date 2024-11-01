Dragon Age The Veilguard Trophy and Achievement list
Every hidden trophy, achievement, and their unlock requirements explained.
In total, there are 53 trophies and achievements to earn in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Now, most of these are actually hidden and you'll only know that you've earned them once, well, you've met the unlock requirements to obtain them.
If you're trying to figure out where to go next with your adventure, or simply want to know which tasks you need to complete next in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to obtain a trophy or achievement, then this is the place for you. However, we will warn that the lists below may contain story spoilers - so proceed with caution.
On that note, here's our Dragon Age: The Veilguard trophy and achievement list.
On this page:
Dragon Age The Veilguard All non-hidden PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements
There are 10 non-hidden PlayStation trophies for Dragon Age: The Veilguard - which is quite different to the lists we're used to seeing! Don't worry, Dragon Age hasn't suddenly decided not to give out trophies, but for this title the majority of them are hidden ones.
Here are all of the non-hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard PlayStation trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|Rune For Improvement
|Socketed a Rune for the first time
|Bronze
|A New Look
|Changed the look of an item for the first time
|Bronze
|A Faction's Favor
|Upgraded a Faction merchant for the first time
|Bronze
|Between a Rook and a Hard Place
|Performed five takedowns
|Bronze
|A Most Esteemed Purveyor
|Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know
|Bronze
|Across the Imperial Highway
|Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas
|Bronze
|Stacking the Deck
|Spent at least 52 points in Rook's Skill Tree
|Silver
|The Unbound
|Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside
|Silver
|Bringing Down the Sky
|Defeated all high dragons across northern Thedas
|Silver
|A Complete Deck
|Made trouble, saved the world
|Platinum
Dragon Age The Veilguard All hidden PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements
There are 43 hidden PlayStation trophies for Dragon Age: The Veilguard - that's not a typo, there are genuinely 43 hidden trophies for you to find as you make your way through the game. Luckily, the majority of these trophies can be obtained by simply completing the main story and exploring all that's available to you.
Here are all of the hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard PlayStation trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|Clear Minds and Open Hearts
|Let fly your voice to Mythal
|Bronze
|Nostalgia Trip
|Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse
|Bronze
|Falling For You
|Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat
|Bronze
|The Supernatural and The Strange
|Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down undead, demonic, and dangerous anomalies
|Bronze
|Call for Coin and Company
|Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory and companionship
|Bronze
|Annihilation of Arlathan
|Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again
|Bronze
|The Soul of a City
|Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous
|Bronze
|The Light in the Dark
|Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash
|Bronze
|The Talons of Vengeance
|Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people
|Bronze
|A Rook Likes Shiny Things
|Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker
|Bronze
|A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things
|Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker
|Bronze
|A Memory of False Gods
|Witnessed the first memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|A Memory of Our Mistake
|Witnessed the second memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|A Memory of Blackened Hearts
|Witnessed the third memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|A Memory of Manifestation
|Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|A Memory of Tranquility
|Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|A Memory of an Old Friend
|Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen'Harel
|Bronze
|In Peace
|Found hope in the aftermath
|Bronze
|The Storm Quelled
|The poisoned fruit ripens
|Bronze
|Part 1: The Minrathous Job
|Technically, the plan worked
|Bronze
|Part 2: Ruin's Reach
|Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places
|Bronze
|Part 3: Awakening
|Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic
|Bronze
|Part 4: Tevinter Nights
|Uncovered a darkness etched deep in the streets of Minrathous and beyond
|Bronze
|Part 5: Anvallenim
|Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult's dark movements and gained some valuable insight
|Bronze
|Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths
|Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader
|Bronze
|Part 7: Fire, Feather and Fade
|Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other
|Bronze
|Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater
|Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice
|Bronze
|Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings
|Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world
|Bronze
|Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan
|Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire
|Bronze
|Part 11: As Shadows Fall
|Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows
|Bronze
|Part 12: The Best Tales
|Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy
|Bronze
|Part 13: The Last Gambit
|The only thing left to lose is everything
|Bronze
|Enhancements
|Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity
|Silver
|Little Dragon
|Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them
|Silver
|City of Shadows
|Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past
|Silver
|Blood Ties
|Help a master assassin slay his demons
|Silver
|A Song from the Stone
|Helped an expert scout forge a new path
|Silver
|Death Becomes Him
|Helped an old necromancer define his legacy
|Silver
|A New Calling
|Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling
|Silver
|Reflections
|Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world
|Silver
|No Real Gods
|Drew out the latent magic in ever Altar of the Evanuris
|Silver
|The Ones that Last
|Beat the odds and walked out into the sunset
|Silver
|Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises
|Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn and even the Dread Wolf
|Gold
Dragon Age The Veilguard All non-hidden Achievements and their unlock requirements
There are 10 non-hidden achievements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Just like with the PlayStation trophies, the majority of the achievements you can obtain for this game are hidden.
Here are all of the non-hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard achievements:
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirement
|Value
|Across the Imperial Highway
|Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas
|15
|A Most Esteemed Purveyor
|Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know
|15
|New Look
|Changed the look of an item for the first time
|15
|Between a Rook and a Hard Place
|Performed five takedowns
|15
|A Faction's Favor
|Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time
|15
|Rune For Improvement
|Socketed a Rune for the first time
|15
|Enhancements!
|Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity
|25
|Stacking the Deck
|Spent at least 52 points in Rook's Skill Tree
|25
|The Unbound
|Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside
|25
|Bringing Down the Sky
|Defeated all high dragons across Northern Thedas
|25
Dragon Age The Veilguard All hidden Achievements and their unlock requirements
There are 43 hidden achievements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You'll obtain the majority of them by simply progressing through the story and by exploring your surroundings, as well as things such as your skill tree or by upgrading your equipment.
Here are all hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard achievements:
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirement
|Value
|A Rook Likes Shiny Things
|Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker
|10
|A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things
|Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker
|10
|Falling For You
|Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat
|15
|Nostalgia Trip
|Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse
|15
|Clear Minds and Open Hearts
|Let fly your voice to Mythal
|15
|The Talons of Vengeance
|Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people
|15
|The Light in the Dark
|Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash
|15
|Annihilation in Arlathan
|Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again
|15
|The Soul of a City
|Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous
|15
|The Supernatural and the Strange
|Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead and dangerous
|15
|Call for Coin and Company
|Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship
|15
|A Memory of False Gods
|Witnessed the first memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|A Memory of Our Mistake
|Witnessed the second memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|A Memory of Blackened Hearts
|Witnessed the third memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|A Memory of Manifestation
|Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|A Memory of Tranquillity
|Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|A Memory of an Old Friend
|Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen'Harel
|15
|Part 1: The Minrathous Job
|Technically, the plan worked
|15
|Part 2: Ruin's Reach
|Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places
|15
|Part 3: Awakening
|Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic
|15
|Part 4: Tevinter Nights
|Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous
|15
|Part 5: Anvallenim
|Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult's dark movements and gained some valuable insight
|15
|Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths
|Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader
|15
|Part 7: Fire, Feather and Fade
|Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other
|15
|Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater
|Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice
|15
|Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings
|Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world
|15
|Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan
|Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire
|15
|Part 11: As Shadows Fall
|Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows
|15
|Part 12: The Best Tales
|Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy
|15
|Part 13: The Last Gambit
|The only thing left to lose is everything
|15
|In Peace
|Found hope in the aftermath
|15
|The Storm Quelled
|The poisoned fruit ripens
|20
|No Real Gods
|Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris
|25
|Reflections
|Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world
|25
|Death Becomes Him
|Helped an old necromancer define his legacy
|25
|A New Calling
|Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling
|25
|A Song from the Stone
|Helped an expert scout forge a new path
|25
|Blood Ties
|Helped a master assassin slay his demons
|25
|City of Shadows
|Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past
|25
|Little Dragon
|Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them
|25
|Enhancements!
|Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity
|25
|Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises
|Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn and even the Dread Wolf
|50
|The Ones That Last
|Beat the odds and walked into the sunset
|75
How easy is it to Platinum Dragon Age The Veilguard?
Though there are a lot of trophies and achievements to obtain, we wouldn't say it was particularly hard to Platinum Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is because most, if not all, of the trophies and achievements can be gained through playing through the main story, exploring your surroundings and levelling-up items Rook uses.
That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard.