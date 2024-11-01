In total, there are 53 trophies and achievements to earn in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Now, most of these are actually hidden and you'll only know that you've earned them once, well, you've met the unlock requirements to obtain them.

If you're trying to figure out where to go next with your adventure, or simply want to know which tasks you need to complete next in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to obtain a trophy or achievement, then this is the place for you. However, we will warn that the lists below may contain story spoilers - so proceed with caution.

On that note, here's our Dragon Age: The Veilguard trophy and achievement list.

On this page:

Dragon Age The Veilguard All non-hidden PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 10 non-hidden PlayStation trophies for Dragon Age: The Veilguard - which is quite different to the lists we're used to seeing! Don't worry, Dragon Age hasn't suddenly decided not to give out trophies, but for this title the majority of them are hidden ones.

Here are all of the non-hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard PlayStation trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade Rune For Improvement Socketed a Rune for the first time Bronze A New Look Changed the look of an item for the first time Bronze A Faction's Favor Upgraded a Faction merchant for the first time Bronze Between a Rook and a Hard Place Performed five takedowns Bronze A Most Esteemed Purveyor Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know Bronze Across the Imperial Highway Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas Bronze Stacking the Deck Spent at least 52 points in Rook's Skill Tree Silver The Unbound Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside Silver Bringing Down the Sky Defeated all high dragons across northern Thedas Silver A Complete Deck Made trouble, saved the world Platinum

Image credit: BioWare/EA

Dragon Age The Veilguard All hidden PlayStation Trophies and their unlock requirements

There are 43 hidden PlayStation trophies for Dragon Age: The Veilguard - that's not a typo, there are genuinely 43 hidden trophies for you to find as you make your way through the game. Luckily, the majority of these trophies can be obtained by simply completing the main story and exploring all that's available to you.

Here are all of the hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard PlayStation trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade Clear Minds and Open Hearts Let fly your voice to Mythal Bronze Nostalgia Trip Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse Bronze Falling For You Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat Bronze The Supernatural and The Strange Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down undead, demonic, and dangerous anomalies Bronze Call for Coin and Company Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory and companionship Bronze Annihilation of Arlathan Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again Bronze The Soul of a City Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous Bronze The Light in the Dark Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash Bronze The Talons of Vengeance Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people Bronze A Rook Likes Shiny Things Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker Bronze A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker Bronze A Memory of False Gods Witnessed the first memory of Fen'Harel Bronze A Memory of Our Mistake Witnessed the second memory of Fen'Harel Bronze A Memory of Blackened Hearts Witnessed the third memory of Fen'Harel Bronze A Memory of Manifestation Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen'Harel Bronze A Memory of Tranquility Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen'Harel Bronze A Memory of an Old Friend Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen'Harel Bronze In Peace Found hope in the aftermath Bronze The Storm Quelled The poisoned fruit ripens Bronze Part 1: The Minrathous Job Technically, the plan worked Bronze Part 2: Ruin's Reach Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places Bronze Part 3: Awakening Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic Bronze Part 4: Tevinter Nights Uncovered a darkness etched deep in the streets of Minrathous and beyond Bronze Part 5: Anvallenim Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult's dark movements and gained some valuable insight Bronze Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader Bronze Part 7: Fire, Feather and Fade Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other Bronze Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice Bronze Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world Bronze Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire Bronze Part 11: As Shadows Fall Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows Bronze Part 12: The Best Tales Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy Bronze Part 13: The Last Gambit The only thing left to lose is everything Bronze Enhancements Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity Silver Little Dragon Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them Silver City of Shadows Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past Silver Blood Ties Help a master assassin slay his demons Silver A Song from the Stone Helped an expert scout forge a new path Silver Death Becomes Him Helped an old necromancer define his legacy Silver A New Calling Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling Silver Reflections Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world Silver No Real Gods Drew out the latent magic in ever Altar of the Evanuris Silver The Ones that Last Beat the odds and walked out into the sunset Silver Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn and even the Dread Wolf Gold

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Dragon Age The Veilguard All non-hidden Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 10 non-hidden achievements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Just like with the PlayStation trophies, the majority of the achievements you can obtain for this game are hidden.

Here are all of the non-hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard achievements:

Achievement Unlock Requirement Value Across the Imperial Highway Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas 15 A Most Esteemed Purveyor Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know 15 New Look Changed the look of an item for the first time 15 Between a Rook and a Hard Place Performed five takedowns 15 A Faction's Favor Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time 15 Rune For Improvement Socketed a Rune for the first time 15 Enhancements! Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity 25 Stacking the Deck Spent at least 52 points in Rook's Skill Tree 25 The Unbound Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside 25 Bringing Down the Sky Defeated all high dragons across Northern Thedas 25

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Dragon Age The Veilguard All hidden Achievements and their unlock requirements

There are 43 hidden achievements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You'll obtain the majority of them by simply progressing through the story and by exploring your surroundings, as well as things such as your skill tree or by upgrading your equipment.

Here are all hidden Dragon Age: The Veilguard achievements:

Achievement Unlock Requirement Value A Rook Likes Shiny Things Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker 10 A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker 10 Falling For You Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat 15 Nostalgia Trip Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse 15 Clear Minds and Open Hearts Let fly your voice to Mythal 15 The Talons of Vengeance Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people 15 The Light in the Dark Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash 15 Annihilation in Arlathan Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again 15 The Soul of a City Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous 15 The Supernatural and the Strange Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead and dangerous 15 Call for Coin and Company Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship 15 A Memory of False Gods Witnessed the first memory of Fen'Harel 15 A Memory of Our Mistake Witnessed the second memory of Fen'Harel 15 A Memory of Blackened Hearts Witnessed the third memory of Fen'Harel 15 A Memory of Manifestation Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen'Harel 15 A Memory of Tranquillity Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen'Harel 15 A Memory of an Old Friend Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen'Harel 15 Part 1: The Minrathous Job Technically, the plan worked 15 Part 2: Ruin's Reach Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places 15 Part 3: Awakening Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic 15 Part 4: Tevinter Nights Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous 15 Part 5: Anvallenim Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult's dark movements and gained some valuable insight 15 Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader 15 Part 7: Fire, Feather and Fade Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other 15 Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice 15 Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world 15 Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire 15 Part 11: As Shadows Fall Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows 15 Part 12: The Best Tales Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy 15 Part 13: The Last Gambit The only thing left to lose is everything 15 In Peace Found hope in the aftermath 15 The Storm Quelled The poisoned fruit ripens 20 No Real Gods Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris 25 Reflections Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world 25 Death Becomes Him Helped an old necromancer define his legacy 25 A New Calling Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling 25 A Song from the Stone Helped an expert scout forge a new path 25 Blood Ties Helped a master assassin slay his demons 25 City of Shadows Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past 25 Little Dragon Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them 25 Enhancements! Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity 25 Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn and even the Dread Wolf 50 The Ones That Last Beat the odds and walked into the sunset 75

Image credit: BioWare/EA

How easy is it to Platinum Dragon Age The Veilguard?

Though there are a lot of trophies and achievements to obtain, we wouldn't say it was particularly hard to Platinum Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is because most, if not all, of the trophies and achievements can be gained through playing through the main story, exploring your surroundings and levelling-up items Rook uses.

Image credit: BioWare/EA

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Dragon Age: The Veilguard.