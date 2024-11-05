The Magic of the Ancients in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a side quest you can pick up in Arlathan Forest. You'll stumble across a malfunctioning ancient device and curiousity gets the better of you, so you decide to fix it - what could go wrong?

This particular Dragon Age: The Veilguard quest will need you to solve several puzzles and you'll need to figure out how to cross to seemingly inaccessible areas using the environment around you.

Without further ado, here's our Dragon Age: The Veilguard The Magic of the Ancients walkthrough.

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

Dragon Age The Veilguard The Magic of the Ancients walkthrough

To complete The Magic of the Ancients in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need to find three crystals to charge the artifact at the center of the area.

Crystal One

To find the first crystal, face the artifact in the middle of the area and then look to your left. You should see a slight ramp here - go up this ramp and follow the path until you see a long set of steps to your left.

Go up these steps and follow the path straight forward until you see a malfunctioning device by a human-like statue. Walk up to this and use Bellara's 'Tinker' ability to fix it. Remember, if she's not in your party you can use the Dagger to summon the same ability.

Once that's fixed, head to your left to find the zipline. Ride this across to the other side.

When here, follow the path around and it will bring you to your first crystal - which is slightly damaged. Again, use Bellara's 'Tinker' ability to fix and stabilise it. Once you've done this, it will register that you've collected your first crystal.

Crystal Two

To find the second crystal, head to the left of the first one and you'll find a beam-emitting device on the edge of the platform here. You need to interact with the handle on this and move it so that the beam is hitting the broken device by the statue (the one that you fixed earlier on).

Once the beam has charged the device, a bridge will appear next to it. Leave the beam charging the device and head back over to it using the zipline. Then, cross the bridge to the next area and you'll find the next crystal to your left.

Once more, use Bellara's 'Tinker' ability on it and it will be registered as found once fixed.

Crystal Three

The third and final crystal is a nice, easy one to find luckily. Remember those tall steps you used earlier? Find these again and head back down them. Once at the bottom of these stairs, follow the path around to the left and it will bring you straight to the last crystal.

You know what to do, fix it using Bellara's 'Tinker' skill.

How to complete The Magic of the Ancients

Once you've found and fixed all three crystals, head back down to the artifact in the middle of the area and interact with it to use Bellara's 'Tinker' skill one final time - then watch the magic happen...

You'll now have completed The Magic of the Ancients side quest - well done!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content, check out our pages showing you how to change your appearance and how to transmog.