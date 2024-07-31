Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date narrowed

Dragon Age: The Veilguard publisher EA has narrowed down the game's release window slightly, and indicated it will launch after 1st October.

Previously missing from EA's last financial results calendar, the publisher now lists BioWare's upcoming long-awaited RPG as being set to launch in its financial Q3.

EA's first financial quarter of the year ended on 30th June, while its second ends on 30th September. BioWare meanwhile has given The Veilguard a vague "fall" or autumn launch window.

So, if you're wondering whether to book time off for BioWare's game in September - don't bother. The Veilguard will now launch in autumn, but not before 1st October.

The Veilguard's launch window eschews the typical post-Christmas arrival time that BioWare has picked for Mass Effect 2 (January 2010), Dragon Age 2 (March 2011), Mass Effect 3 (March 2012), Mass Effect Andromeda (March 2017) and Anthem (February 2019).

Dragon Age Inquisition bucked that trend by being an end of year release, in November 2014. Here's hoping we don't have to wait quite as long as November 2024 for The Veilguard.

Other tentpole releases this end-of-year season include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (25th October) and Assassin's Creed Shadows (15th November).

"Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," our Chris Tapsell wrote after going hands-on with the game last month.