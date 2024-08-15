Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date leaks

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare's long-awaited next entry in its fantasy role-playing game series, will launch on 31st October.

That's according to an early version of tonight's release date reveal trailer which has popped up online early.

It's been a long wait for BioWare fans - just a month shy of a full decade since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition - but finally the next chapter in the saga is only a month and a half away.

BioWare will officially date Dragon Age: The Veilguard tonight, in a trailer set to go public at 5pm UK time. From the trailer's title art, this looks to be a longer look - including a glimpse at some custom versions of the game's protagonist Rook - than the short video now circulating.

Yesterday, BioWare laid out a marketing roadmap as it ramps up to The Veilguard's 31st October release, which will include looks at the game's high-level combat and PC version next week, and a focus on detailing the game's companion the week after.

On 30th August, BioWare will hold a developer Q&A via Discord, meanwhile.

"Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," Chris Tapsell wrote, coming away impressed from Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard first hands-on.

Check back at 5pm UK time to see what BioWare has in store within the game's official release date trailer, below: