Knowing how many parts there are to Dragon Age: The Veilguard will help you keep track of your journey and to learn how much further you've got left to go until the end.

Also, having this information can help you keep an eye on your progress in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and whether the quest you've got lined up in your journal is the next part of the story, or another quest type that's worth investigating first. Please be warned that the list below does contain major story and plot spoilers.

Without further ado, here's our Dragon Age: The Veilguard quest list.

How many parts are there in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

In total there are 14 parts to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each part acts like a chapter in a book and completing each one will gain you one of the hidden trophies and achievements on offer.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Main Story Quest List

In our list below you'll find all of the main story quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that you must complete to finish the game.

Reminder: This section contains major story spoilers.

The End of the Beginning

In Entropy's Grasp

Shadows Crossing

The Singing Blade

Sea of Blood

The Smuggled Relic Case

Shadows of Minrathous

In Peace, Vigilance

A Warden's Best Friend

On Deadly Wings or On Blighted Wings (your choice between Treviso or Minrathous determines this)

Completing The Veilguard

Where The Dead Must Go

The Dragon Slayer

Shadows of the Blight

Something Wrong

A Change on the Wind

The Siege of Weisshaupt

After the Storm

The Cobbled Swan Case

The Cauldron

Fire and Ice

Unwanted Guests

Grim Bonds

Blood of Arlathan

The Words of the Wolf

Legacies and Legends

For the love of Treviso

To Act as One

When Plans Align

The Shadowed Sun

Isle of the Gods

A Cage for Gods

The Dragon and the Dread Wolf

The Last Gambit

One Last Breath

The Dread Wolf Rises

