Dragon Age The Veilguard Quest list
How many parts are there in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
Knowing how many parts there are to Dragon Age: The Veilguard will help you keep track of your journey and to learn how much further you've got left to go until the end.
Also, having this information can help you keep an eye on your progress in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and whether the quest you've got lined up in your journal is the next part of the story, or another quest type that's worth investigating first. Please be warned that the list below does contain major story and plot spoilers.
Without further ado, here's our Dragon Age: The Veilguard quest list.
How many parts are there in Dragon Age The Veilguard?
In total there are 14 parts to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each part acts like a chapter in a book and completing each one will gain you one of the hidden trophies and achievements on offer.
Dragon Age The Veilguard Main Story Quest List
In our list below you'll find all of the main story quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that you must complete to finish the game.
Reminder: This section contains major story spoilers.
- The End of the Beginning
- In Entropy's Grasp
- Shadows Crossing
- The Singing Blade
- Sea of Blood
- The Smuggled Relic Case
- Shadows of Minrathous
- In Peace, Vigilance
- A Warden's Best Friend
- On Deadly Wings or On Blighted Wings (your choice between Treviso or Minrathous determines this)
- Completing The Veilguard
- Where The Dead Must Go
- The Dragon Slayer
- Shadows of the Blight
- Something Wrong
- A Change on the Wind
- The Siege of Weisshaupt
- After the Storm
- The Cobbled Swan Case
- The Cauldron
- Fire and Ice
- Unwanted Guests
- Grim Bonds
- Blood of Arlathan
- The Words of the Wolf
- Legacies and Legends
- For the love of Treviso
- To Act as One
- When Plans Align
- The Shadowed Sun
- Isle of the Gods
- A Cage for Gods
- The Dragon and the Dread Wolf
- The Last Gambit
- One Last Breath
- The Dread Wolf Rises
