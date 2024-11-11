When you're near the end of the story, you'll trigger the point of no return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard - but what exactly does that mean for your playthrough and what choice should you make when it appears?

We're going to say this now, this guide contains major story and plot spoilers for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We highly recommend visiting this page once you reach the 'To Act as One' main story quest.

Without further ado, here's our page explaining the point of no return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age The Veilguard point of no return explained

The point of no return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is during the 'When plans align' quest where you have a meeting with Morrigan. While you're having the meeting with Morrigan the end of the game will trigger and you'll be given a choice.

'Begin now' - This will lock you into the story until the end of the game from here. You won't be able to do any more preparations, companion quests, side quests and it takes a few hours to complete the story from here.

- This will lock you into the story until the end of the game from here. You won't be able to do any more preparations, companion quests, side quests and it takes a few hours to complete the story from here. 'Prepare Further' - This lets you do more preparations outside of the story, including companion and side quests. This is worth doing if you know or believe your Rook and companions aren't strong enough to confront the final bosses as some companions will die if your strength isn't high enough.

Essentially, before you make the choice to finish the story you need to think about if there's anything else you want to do or complete before you're locked in until the ending.

That's all for now,