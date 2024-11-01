Dragon Age: The Veilguard off to solid start on Steam

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has debuted to a peak of 70,414 concurrent players on Steam, setting a new record for a single-player game published by EA.

BioWare's long-awaited new Dragon Age installment unlocked last night, and now sits atop the Steam top sellers chart - ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (though notably this is also available via Game Pass).

EA's previous record for a Steam launch was Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which debuted to a slightly-smaller peak of 67,855 concurrent players back in April 2023.

Comparing The Veilguard's Steam performance with past Dragon Age games is more difficult, however. Inquisition, originally released via EA's own PC storefront in 2014, only arrived on Steam much later. As it stands, though, The Veilguard is the franchise's biggest launch on Steam thus far.

The biggest story on Steam right now is likely the launch of Monster Hunter Wild's open beta, which has hit a peak of 463,798 concurrent players.

Steam user reviews for The Veilguard are currently Mostly Positive, meanwhile.

Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

Earlier this week, EA said it had high hopes for Dragon Age: The Veilguard after it received a positive critical response - and because it has a relatively clear run at the rest of 2024 (especially now Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed).

"A fantasy role-playing game of astonishing spectacle," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review. "This is the best Dragon Age, and perhaps BioWare, has ever been."