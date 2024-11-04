You need to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to unlock the Music Room.

While there's not much more than a Dragon Age: Inquisition easter egg to find when you get in the Music Room at first, you need to unlock it to complete a wisp puzzle later on to get a discount at the Caretaker's Workshop.

So to help you work towards that, we've detailed the Lighthouse statue puzzle solution in Dragon Age: The Veilguard below, including all Lighthouse statue locations.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Lighthouse statues puzzle solution

You need to line up three sets of two statues to solve the Lighthouse puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Once you do this, a wisp will appear and show you the way to the new Music Room area, accessed through the northern circular door on the ground floor of the Library.

The statues come in sets of two, and are all found in the outside area of the Lighthouse. You need to rotate each statue so they are face-to-face, even if located across long distances. You'll know you've rotated them correctly when a pair of wisps floats out of the statues.

Here's a map picture showing where all of the Lighthouse statues are:

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Lighthouse statue location 1 and 2

Statue one and two are located in the middle of the balcony above the door to the library. Turn the two statues until they face each other to release two wisps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Lighthouse statue location 3

The third Lighthouse statue is found by the top of the stairs on the southern side the balcony above the door to the library. Turn it east, towards the staircase, to face the fourth statue's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Lighthouse statue location 4

You can find the fourth Lighthouse statue outside on the southside of the Dining Hall. Turn it west to face the third statue's location and release another set of wisps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Lighthouse statue location 5

The fifth Lighthouse statue is behind Bellara's Workshop. Rotate it east to face the sixth statue's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Lighthouse statue location 6

The last Lighthouse statue is located below Neve's Study. You can get to this platform if you jump down by the steps to Neve's Study, then make your way to the back of this path. Once you get to it, turn the statue west, towards the fifth statue, to release the final pair of wisps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

You can now head to the library and go through the northern circular door on the ground floor to enter the hidden Music Room area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Although you just get a little Dragon Age: Inquisition callback and a small chest for your troubles right now, you can access this Music Room later on to solve a wisp puzzle and get a discount at the Caretaker's Workshop. We unlocked this wisp puzzle once we recruited all of the companions.

Good luck on the rest of your adventures in Dragon Age: The Veilguard!