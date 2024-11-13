How to get the best ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

You get one of three set endings depending on the choice you make during the closing moments of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but your decisions up until that point change the fate of companions and Faction leaders, with the best decisions and preparations before the point of no return allowing you to get the best ending.

If you're looking for how to get the third alternative ending instead, check out our Regrets of the Dreadwolf walkthrough, as you need to complete this side quest before the point of no return to unlock the option of a third ending. And if you want to unlock the post-credits scene, no matter which of the three endings you choose, check out our page on how to unlock the secret ending.

You're in the right place if you're looking for a guide on how to get the best in Dragon Age: the Veilguard where (mostly) everyone survives, however, as we've explained exactly how to do so below.

Please note, we've kept most details as vague as possible, but there are some unavoidable spoilers about the finale below, which includes who can survive or die. So read at your own risk!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

What is the best ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

The best ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the one where all but one member of your team survives, and no Faction leaders die. Davrin or Harding's death is unfortunately unavoidable, as whoever you pick to lead the second team during the 'Isle of the Gods' main quest will die later on, no matter what.

We'd also argue completing the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest and picking the third ending option, "You don't have to do this", right at the end of the game is part of getting the 'best' ending, especially if you created a female elf Inquisitor who romanced Solas in Dragon Age: Inquisition. This gives Solas the chance to redeem himself, while being reunited with the Inquisitor.

This all depends on how much you like Solas, though. You can keep six of your companions and the Faction leaders alive and pick one of the other two options at the end and still get the 'best' ending in our eyes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

How to get the best ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

We have more specific details on the best decisions to make during the finale quests, but in short, to ensure you get the best ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you need to:

Make all companions 'Hero of the Veilguard' by completing their questlines.

Have all Factions at two or three stars of Strength (preferably three).

Make the correct decisions during the 'Isle of the Gods' main quest.

Make the correct decisions during the 'The Last Gambit' main quest.

Make the correct decisions during the 'The Dread Wolf Rises' main quest.

If you also want to get the best ending for Solas, then you should create a female elf Inquisitor who romanced Solas in Dragon Age: Inquisition, complete the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest, and pick the "You don't have to do this" ending in the final moments of the game.

Making all of your companions a 'Hero of the Veilguard' by completing their companion questlines is the most important task you need to do before the point of no return if you want the best ending. This can take a long time, but doing so ensures they all survive (bar Davrin or Harding), as long as you make the correct decisions during the finale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

While having all of the Factions at three stars of Strength is preferable, we still got the best ending even though we only had three stars of Strength with the Antivan Crows and the Veil Jumpers. The rest of our Factions only had two stars of Strength.

Depending on whether you choose to save Minrathous or Treviso in Act 1, the Faction merchant location for the Blighted city might disappear. This used to make it harder to earn Faction Strength for them, but the patch on 7th November, 2024 fixed this by adding a merchant to the Crossroads that gives you Strength for the Shadow Dragons or Antivan Crows when you sell your valuables there.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Now that you're prepared, here's the best decisions to make during the end of Dragon Age: The Veilguard to get the best ending:

Best Isle of the Gods decisions

Here's the best 'Isle of the Gods' decisions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Pick Harding or Davrin to lead the distraction (whoever you pick will die no matter what).

Pick Bellara or Neve to dismantle the wards on the mirror (whoever you pick will get kidnapped).

These first two decisions force you to lose two companions almost straight away, as Harding or Davrin (and poor Assan) can't be saved if you pick them, no matter what, even if they are Heroes of the Veilguard. So you're essentially picking who you like the best here. If you're romancing one of them, we recommend picking the other if you would like to see the end of their romance subplot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Bellara and Neve can survive being kidnapped as long as they are a Hero of the Veilguard (even if Neve is Hardened). So if you only have one as a Hero - pick them to check the mirror. Keep in mind that if you are romancing either Bellara or Neve, you won't get their romance scene if they get kidnapped. So if they're both a Hero of the Veilguard, we recommend you pick the person you aren't romancing.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Best The Last Gambit decisions

During your preparations at the Lighthouse, here's the best 'The Last Gambit' decisions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Pick Emmrich, Bellara, or Neve to help the Veil Jumpers.

Pick Lucanis to help the Antivan Crows.

Pick Davrin or Taash to help the Grey Wardens.

The companions you don't assign a role will be in your party and safe (for now).

If you can't decide who to pick for a task, then we recommend choosing a person who is a Hero of the Veilguard, as picking somebody without this might lead to their death. If they are all a Hero, then just pick whoever you'd like to see in the epic cutscenes ahead!

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Best The Dread Wolf Rises decisions

To ensure everybody left makes it to the end, here's the best 'The Dread Wolf Rises' decisions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Pick Davrin or Taash to help the other team.

Pick two companions who are a 'Hero of the Veilguard' to be in your party.

As long as Davrin or Taash are a Hero of the Veilguard, they will survive until the end now, and you need to pick two companions who are a Hero to accompany you just in case you pick an ending that involves a fight with Solas.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

After this decision, it's time to fight your way to Elgar'nan and pick an ending. Remember that you only get access to the third alternative ending if you completed the 'Regrets of the Dread Wolf' side quest.

All the best facing Elgar'nan!