There's a secret ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard rewarded to those who go searching for three mysterious circles in Arlathan Forest, the Necropolis Halls, and the Crossroads.

This is different to the third alternative ending you get for completing the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as the secret ending is a post-credits scene that occurs no matter what option you pick at the very end of the game.

We won't spoil what the post-credits scene actually is, but if you would like a breakdown of what it might mean in regards to future Dragon Age games after you've watched it

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

How to get the secret ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

We've got more details and pictures below, but in short, here's how to get the secret ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Solve the Waterfront Glades puzzle in Arlathan Forest, defeat the Guardian of Secrets, then collect the first mysterious circle.

Complete the Pinnacle of its Kind quest and collect the second mysterious circle.

Complete the Heart of Corruption side quest and collect the third mysterious circle.

With all three circles secured, you'll unlock the secret post-credits scene at the end of the game, no matter what 'proper' ending you actually pick. Remember, if it's the third ending option you're searching for instead of the post-credits scene, check out our Regrets of the Dreadwolf walkthrough.

How to get the Arlathan Forest mysterious circle

You need to solve the laser puzzle in the Waterfront Glades area of Arlathan Forest to create a bridge across to a small island, then kill the Guardian of Secrets mini-boss to get the Arlathan Forest mysterious circle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

We unlocked this area after completing Davrin's 'How to Train a Griffon' companion quest.

Laser 1

The first laser is on the south side of Waterfront Glades, by some crumbling ruins (and under the next laser's location). You need to point it at the device on the wall under the next laser.

Laser 2

The second laser is also on the south side of the Waterfront Glades, right above the device you powered with the first laser. Turn the laser to the device on the left of the trees located in the middle of the area.

Laser 3

The third laser is on the north side of Waterfront Glades, across the wooden beam. You need to activate the lever beside the gate in front of the beam to get across, then pick up the power crystal across the beam to lower the barrier, and insert this crystal into the device near the laser.

Then, point the laser at the device between the trees.

Laser 4

The fourth and final laser is on the northeast side of Waterfront Glades, just down from the white tree trunk beam you crossed on your way to the third laser's location. You need to pick up the power crystal inside the group of boxes (watch out for the Necrosis patches here), then insert the crystal by the nearby laser.

Turn the laser towards the device under the arch on the island across the way to complete the puzzle and create a bridge to the island in the middle of Waterfront Glades.

Before you can pick up the mysterious circle behind the chest in the middle of the island, you have to defeat the Guardian of Secrets mini-boss. The Guardian of Secrets is Level 26, has a Barrier and Armor bar, is weak to Electricity, and resistant to Cold. Bellara can perform Electricity skills if your Rook can't.

You get a strange codex entry after picking up this first mysterious circle, and a short conversation with an unknown, unseen character.

How to get the Pinnacle of its Kind mysterious circle

You can pick up the second mysterious circle at the end of the 'Pinnacle of its Kind' side quest, after you defeat its final boss form in the Necropolis Halls.

The Pinnacle of its Kind side quest is found in the Chamber of the Unforged area of the Necropolis Halls, which we unlocked at the end of the 'Restless Spirits' side quest.

To reach the final boss in this quest, you first have to investigate the nearby room and search for clues, then hunt down and kill demon bosses in Dock Town, Arlathan, and Hossberg. To summon each boss, you need to investigate a torch of some kind in the area marked on your map.

All of these bosses are called 'The Formless One', but have different attack patterns, weaknesses, and resistances. The Formless One boss in Dock Town is weak to Necrosis and resistant to Electricity. Lucanis and Emmrich can perform Necrosis abilities if your Rook can't.

The Formless One boss in Arlathan Forest is weak to Electricity and resistant to Necrosis. Bellara can perform Electricity abilities if your Rook can't.

The Formless One boss in Hossberg is weak to Cold and resistant to Fire. Neve can perform Cold abilities if your Rook can't.

Once you've defeated these three bosses, return to the sealed door in the Necropolis Halls to face the final boss of 'Pinnacle of its Kind'. Spoilers - The Formless One's final form is an undead dragon, so this is a tougher battle than what you've just faced.

The Formless One dragon is Level 45, vulnerable to Necrosis, and resistant to Electricity. Lucanis and Emmrich can perform Necrosis abilities if your Rook can't.

Finally, once the dragon is defeated, you can go to the nearby treasure nook and pick up the second mysterious circle for another odd conversation and codex entry.

How to get the Heart of Corruption mysterious circle

This is the toughest part of getting the secret ending, as 'The Heart of Corruption' is a lengthy side quest that culminates in one of the hardest fights in the game: the Revenant Dragon. We recommend you complete the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest before taking on this dragon, as there's something you can get at the end of it that helps you during the fight.

The Revenant Dragon is Level 50, weak to Fire, resistant to Cold, and periodically takes your companions away from you.

For more help, we've got a complete Heart of Corruption walkthrough to help you at every step of the way.

Once you've defeated the dragon, go up the stairs that lead to the chest with a unique item inside, then climb up the other small stairs behind the chest to find the third and final mysterious circle. Another strange codex entry and conversation triggers when you do so, and you now have everything you need to trigger the post-credits scene at the end of the game.

Enjoy watching the secret ending!