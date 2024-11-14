There are five main endings in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and a secret post-credits ending that you can trigger no matter what 'proper' ending you pick during the closing moments of the game.

These Dragon Age: The Veilguard endings include the three main choices you get for meeting certain triggers, the best ending where (mostly) everybody survives and the worst ending where (absolutely) everybody dies.

To help you decide which is right for you, or for those just curious as to how the other endings turned out, we've explained how to get all endings in Dragon Age: The Veilguard below.

Please note, this guide has some major spoilers for all of the endings and some of the events leading up to the ending choice. So read at your own risk!

All endings in Dragon Age The Veilguard listed

While there are only technically three core endings to pick from in The Veilguard, there are another three extra variations that can make for quite a different experience to the end of your playthrough.

Including these three extra variations, here's a list of all endings in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Fight Solas ending.

Trick Solas ending.

Redeem Solas ending.

Secret post-credits ending.

Worst ending.

Best ending.

We've got dedicated pages on how to get the secret ending and how to get the best ending, but for details on how to get the other four - keep reading!

You can of course get somewhere in between the best and worst endings, depending on how many of your companions and Faction leaders survive the events of the finale, before you get to pick between the 'proper' ending that decides how to deal with Solas. These variations don't really alter much (except how many tears you might shed), so we don't classify them as their own dedicated endings like we do the 'best' and 'worst' endings.

Except for the secret and best ending, which have dedicated pages for, keep reading for details on how to get all endings in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to get the fight Solas ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

The fight Solas ending sees you and your party members engage in a small scuffle with Solas to forcibly bind him to the Veil. Solas' very worst side is shown here, as he calls you a mere mortal, while he considers himself a god.

To get the fight Solas ending, pick "But I want to fight you" if you're given the option. This is also the default ending that requires no extra work to obtain if you're on track to get the bad ending. However, the bad ending doesn't go well for the team…

The 'good' variation of this ending happens when you get the choice to pick between "But I want to fight you" and "Let's try this your way", and the choice occurs if you have enough companions who are Heroes of the Veilguard, and you have a good amount of Strength with all of the Factions. We managed this with three stars for the Antivan Crows and Veil Jumpers, and two stars with the rest of the Factions, while all of our companions were a Hero of the Veilguard.

To ensure your team survives the fight with Solas, make sure you pick party members who are a Hero of the Veilguard. Although, keep in mind that this won't matter if you're on track to get the bad ending, as your companions die no matter what here, and Rook doesn't have a great time either.

How to get the trick Solas ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

The trick Solas ending sees you give the Dread Wolf a taste of his own deceitful medicine, as you hand him the fake lyrium dagger instead of the real one, then use the real one to forcibly bind him to the Veil. This is quite the poetic way to best Solas, and he even admits that he "taught you well" and that he finally met his match.

To get the trick Solas ending, pick "Let's try this your way" when you're given the option. Just like with the good variation of the fight Solas ending, you need to have enough companions who are Heroes of the Veilguard, and have a good amount of Faction Strength with all of the Factions.

We managed to get this ending with three stars for the Antivan Crows and Veil Jumpers, and two stars with the rest of the Factions, while all of our companions were a Hero of the Veilguard.

How to get the redeem Solas ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

We consider the redeem Solas ending as the 'best' default ending, as Solas chooses to do the right thing and bind himself to the Veil thanks to a conversation Morrigan initiates between Solas and a fragment of Mythal. If you made a female elf Inquisitor who romanced Solas in Dragon Age: Inquisition, then she will join Solas in the Veil, presumably for eternity. That's… sweet?

To get the redeem Solas ending, pick 'More' on the dialogue wheel and then "You don't have to do this". This option only appears if you've completed the Regrets of the Dreadwolf side quest. For help with unlocking the secret ending too, you should convince Mythal to give you her essence with the correct Mythal answers instead of fighting her, as she aids you in a fight at the end of the Heart of Corruption side quest if you don't fight her.

How to get the worst ending in Dragon Age The Veilguard

The worst ending in Dragon Age: The Veilguard happens when all of your companions die by the end of the game, and Rook is bound to the Veil with Solas. You don't get a choice to trick Solas or redeem him, as your Rook automatically tries to fight Solas instead. Bellara or Neve will die in the Blight Tentacles, and your two party members get petrified and killed by Solas while helping Rook fight him.

To get the worst ending, you need to go past the point of no return with almost no companions as a Hero of the Veilguard, and very little Faction Strength. Preferably, you should have no companions as Hero of the Veilguard and one star of Strength with all of the Factions. Although, we were still able to get the bad ending with two companions as a Hero of the Veilguard (Taash and Harding), and three stars of Strength with one Faction, but most of the others were only at only one star.

We also recommend you make the worst choices during 'The Last Gambit' and 'The Dread Wolf Rises' main quests.

Here's the worst choices to pick during 'The Last Gambit':

Don't send Emmrich, Bellara, or Neve to help the Veil Jumpers.

Don't send Lucanis to help the Antivan Crows.

Don't send Davrin or Taash to help the Grey Wardens.

Of your available options, don't pick somebody who is a Hero of the Veilguard.

Here's the worst choices to pick during 'The Dread Wolf Rises':

Don't send Davrin or Taash to help the other team (pick somebody else who isn't a Hero).

Don't pick two companions who are a 'Hero of the Veilguard' to be in your party.

You'll know you're on the right track to getting the bad ending if you see items of your fallen companions during the optional room where you can 'Honor the Dead' in the 'One Last Breath' main quest.

Congratulations! You've killed everyone and got a disappointed sigh from Morrigan and a telling off from the game for your efforts. I hope you're happy.

All the best getting the ending you want in The Veilguard! Remember to check out our secret ending and best ending guides for details on how to unlock them too.