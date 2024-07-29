Dragon Age: The Veilguard has more dialogue than Inquisition

Dragon Age: The Veilguard looks set to be the chattiest game in BioWare's fantasy series to date, with 140,000 lines of dialogue included.

That's up from the 88,000 lines of dialogue included within Dragon Age: Inquisition - which is believed by fans to have been the wordiest BioWare game until now.

"It takes a long time to record 700 characters, you know - 80,000 lines or 140,000 lines with all the Rooks," Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler told GamesRadar, when asked why the game had taken so long to make. "It just takes time to make good."

BioWare says it began casting Veilguard five years ago, and locked in the game's squad at that point. "The team, the talent has been on for five years," Epler added.

Veilguard includes four voice options for main character Rook, just as Inquisition did for its main character. This includes Alex Jordan, perhaps best known for making the sex noises in Baldur's Gate 3 (and also Mr Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty).

BioWare also confirmed the rest of Veilguard's voice cast last week, including the return of BioWare stalwart Ali Hillis as Harding, and newcomers such as Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3's Javik) as Grey Warden Davrin.

"Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back," our Chris Tapsell wrote after going hands-on with the game last month. There's still no firm release date yet, but we're expecting it to launch sometime this autumn.