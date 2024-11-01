Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an early Mass Effect Easter egg

Early on in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare offers a knowing nod to Mass Effect, its other beloved role-playing game series, via a cheeky line of dialogue.

If you're yet to start playing, there's nothing particularly spoilery below - but fair warning if you'd rather encounter the Easter egg for yourself.

You always need someone good at tinkering with tech on your team, it seems - and in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, that's elven engineer Bellara. So, when it comes to sorting out a misfiring Eluvian mirror, she's your girl.

I spotted that chatting to Belara while she's attempting to repair the Eluvian continued to provide several lines of extra dialogue, and ultimately resulted in her offering up a catchphrase made famous by Mass Effect's immortal sidekick Garrus Vakarian.

"Sorry Rook," Belara can be heard to say, "I'm just in the middle of some calibrations."

Garrus' insistence he be left alone to focus on his gun calibrations in Mass Effect 2 became something of a meme, as players continually checked in with the character in the hopes of hearing new banter, only to have the same dialogue about needing to do more calibrations pop up over and over.

Other Dragon Age: The Veilguard players have spotted the Easter egg too - here's a quick recording:

A new Mass Effect game is still very much on the agenda from BioWare, though is likely still several years away. Early work has been ongoing for some time, and this week we heard from project director Michael Gamble on some of the difference between the two franchises - including how Mass Effect 5 will deal with the series' established visuals and tone.

This week, our Bertie chatted to Dragon Age's original creator David Gaider to hear about how BioWare knew some of the series' biggest plot points years ago, but kept its secrets hidden away.