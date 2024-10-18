Dragon Age: The Veilguard free with GeForce Now

BioWare's long-awaited Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available to play for free if you sign up to the Nvidia GeForce Now six-month Ultimate package.

Nvidia's bundle, priced at £99, offers all the usual GeForce Now Ultimate perks such as streaming gameplay from GeForce RTX 4080 rigs, and up to 4K 240FPS gameplay.

Until 30th October, anyone signing up to the offer will also get access to Dragon Age: The Veilguard granted for free, too.

Image credit: Nvidia

After a decade of waiting since Dragon Age Inquisition, BioWare's next chapter in its fantasy role-playing game series is finally almost here. The Veilguard is set to arrive on Thursday, 31st October - just a day after Nvidia's offer expires.

Other games set to become available via GeForce Now this week include:

Neva (New release on Steam, Oct. 15)

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (Steam)

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Steam)

Artisan TD (Steam)

ASKA (Steam)

Dungeon Tycoon (Steam)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Available on PC Game Pass)

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Steam)

Star Trucker (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

Alternatively, if you want to check how your own rig is set for the game, here's the Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC specs.