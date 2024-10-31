Dragon Age The Veilguard Factions explained

There are six factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that your Rook (character) can be a part of - and you'll choose which one they belong to at the very beginning of the game during character creation.

The faction you choose in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will determine the perks your Rook has, as well as their backstory and conversation choices that are available to them throughout the story. It's worth looking carefully at each group before picking which one to join, as each one has unique qualities and perks.

If you're not sure who to join, here's our list explaining all factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Grey Wardens explained

The Grey Wardens participate in secret rites that give them supernatural powers against the dark and, as an ancient military faction, they've sworn to fight darkspawn as well as other monsters to keep the world safe.

If you choose to be a Grey Warden, Rook's last name will be 'Thorne' and have the following perks:

Bonded in Blood - This helps you gain reputation quickly with Grey Wardens

- This helps you gain reputation quickly with Grey Wardens Blight Killer - You'll deal more damage when fighting Darkspawn

- You'll deal more damage when fighting Darkspawn Vigilant Training - Your base Health and Defense are slightly increased

Dragon Age The Veilguard Veil Jumpers explained

Veil Jumpers explore ancient elven ruins in Arlathan Forest - they were founded by elves but if you're brave enough to face the forest's distorting magical qualities (it warps reality), then you'll be welcome.

If you join the Veil Jumpers, Rooks's last name will be 'Aldwir' and have the following perks:

Close to the Veil - Lets you gain reputation quickly with the Veil Jumpers

- Lets you gain reputation quickly with the Veil Jumpers Attuned Strikes - Lets you deal increased damage against Fade-Touched enemies

- Lets you deal increased damage against Fade-Touched enemies Keen Eye - You can deal slightly increased Weakpoint and Critical damage to enemies

Dragon Age The Veilguard Shadow Dragons explained

Shadow Dragons are made up of people from all different places and backgrounds. They strongly stand against slavery and the corrupt rulers of Tevinter. The Dragons currently operate as an underground resistance.

If you join the Shadow Dragons, Rook's last name will be 'Mercar' and have the following perks:

Light in the Dark - Lets you gain reputation quickly with Shadow Dragons

- Lets you gain reputation quickly with Shadow Dragons Never to Rise - Lets you deal more damage against Venatori enemies

- Lets you deal more damage against Venatori enemies Resourceful - Your class-specific resource regenerates a bit faster

Dragon Age The Veilguard Lords of Fortune explained

The Lords of Fortune are a faction that's known for their close-calls, narrow escapes and daring (if not somewhat foolish) exploits. It's made up of various people of different talents and skills from Rivain, including hunters, explorers and treasure seekers.

If you become one of the Lords of Fortune, Rook's last name will be 'Laidir' and have the following perks:

Together in Glory - Lets you gain reputation quickly with Lords of Fortune

- Lets you gain reputation quickly with Lords of Fortune Healthy Competition - Lets you deal increased damage against Mercenaries

- Lets you deal increased damage against Mercenaries Relentless - Helps you do Takedowns on enemies with a bit less effort

Dragon Age The Veilguard The Mourn Watch explained

The Mourn Watch operate mostly in the Grand Necropolis on Neverra. Here, they see to the undead while exploring the dark mysterious of death and life - talk about having a hobby...

If you become one of The Mourn Watch, Rook's last name will be 'Ingellvar' and have these perks:

Recognized Name - Lets you gain reputation quickly with The Mourn Watch

- Lets you gain reputation quickly with The Mourn Watch Return to the Grave - Lets you deal more damage against Undead and Demon enemies

- Lets you deal more damage against Undead and Demon enemies Acute Afflictions - You can put an extra Affliction stack on enemies

Dragon Age The Veilguard Antivan Crows explained

Finally, the Antivan Crows are renowned as Ruthless Assassins and have gained serious respect as Antiva's protectors. Described as 'Swift knives in the dark', this faction are also feared and with very good reason too!

Should you choose to be an Antivan Crow, Rook's last name will be 'de Riva' and have the following perks:

Under Their Wing - Lets you gain reputation quickly with Antivan Crows

- Lets you gain reputation quickly with Antivan Crows Open Contract - Lets you deal more damage against Antaam enemies

- Lets you deal more damage against Antaam enemies Hidden Pouch - Allows Rook to hold an extra potion

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy your journey in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.