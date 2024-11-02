Dragon Age: The Veilguard DLC plans unknown as BioWare shifts "full attention" to next Mass Effect game

There are currently no plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard DLC.

That's according to Rolling Stone, which reported in an interview with creative director John Epler that "full attention [of BioWare] has shifted entirely to the next Mass Effect" game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard review - the best BioWare has ever been!

Whilst Epler didn't comment directly on future content plans for the latest Dragon Age game, IGN says it believes BioWare plans to "support The Veilguard with quality-of-life improvements and a handful of smaller content updates".

If true, that's likely to surprise many BioWare fans familiar not just with Dragon Age, but its Mass Effect series, too. The studio has long been associated with quality DLC drops, including fan-favourite DLC expansions like Trespasser or Awakening.

Did you know that early on in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare offers a knowing nod to Mass Effect, its other beloved role-playing game series?

This week, Bertie sat down with Dragon Age's original creator David Gaider to hear about how BioWare knew some of the series' biggest plot points years ago, but kept its secrets hidden away.

Awarding it a sterling five out of five stars in the Eurogamer Dragon Age: The Veilguard review, Bertie wrote: "It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it. The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular. BioWare is back."