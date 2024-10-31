Dragon Age The Veilguard character classes explained

There are three classes in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and you'll pick which one your Rook is at the very beginning of the game during character creation.

The choice you make here in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is important as you cannot change your class once you've chosen it. However, you can switch between the specialisations of your class as you like to find which one suits you best.

On that note, here's our page explaining every class and their specialisations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Warrior class explained

The Warrior class mainly use a sword and shield, but some do choose to wield a two-handed weapon. Whatever a Warrior chooses to do, they'll command the battlefield and display their true power against multiple enemies. Close quarters combat is where this class shines - but still be wary if you find yourself surrounded by enemies.

When Rook chooses to be a Warrior they'll have three specialisations they can choose from and each one has a unique playstyle:

Reaper - Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous.

- Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous. Champion - You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies.

- You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies. Slayer - They use two-handed weapons to rush enemies with heavy blows to deal physical damage.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Rogue class explained

The Rogue class excels at moving fast and having lightning-like reflexes. They can use dual swords or a bow, helping to meld close-quarters combat with ranged combat depending on what you think would benefit the fight you're in. They have powerful and precise attacks that deal lethal damage. Though, you need to watch your back and be careful if you find yourself surrounded.

When Rook chooses to be a Rogue there are three specialisations they can choose from:

Saboteur - Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons.

- Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons. Duelist - Lets you parry enemies and doge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades.

- Lets you parry enemies and doge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades. Veil Ranger - Use artifacts that charge arrows with powerful magic to snipe enemies from a distance. This one lets you mantain a safe distance from fierce battles while still inflicting large amounts of damage with charged weapons.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Mage class explained

The Mage class, as the name suggests, uses spells to inflict pain upon any enemy that crosses their path. From ones that freeze enemies to the core to spells that light up the night by electrocuting their foes, Mages are not to be messed with. They can cast spells from afar or up close - that's entirely up to you.

If Rook chooses to be a Mage they can then choose from the following specialisations:

Evoker - You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilties you already have. This class is best suited to using a Staff.

- You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilties you already have. This class is best suited to using a Staff. Death Caller - Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed.

- Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed. Spellblade - Uses lightning spells in close-quarters combat, these spells being backed up with daggers to help you light up your enemies - quite literally!

