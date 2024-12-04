Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator getting standalone release

BioWare has announced a standalone launch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard's character creator, and detailed the game's next patch.

Today is Dragon Age Day 2024, and BioWare has confirmed it will imminently release its impressive character creator for The Veilguard as a free download on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Speaking from experience, you can lose a lot of time exploring the game's customisation options - and in particular Dragon Age: The Veilguard's brilliant hair tech. Of course, any completed character design can also be exported to the full game. Look out for it later today.

The Veilguard's upcoming Patch 4 will add a sprinkling of new features, including a tool to take photos within the game's cutscenes, extra Qunari complexions, and an array of bug fixes.

Perhaps the coolest addition is a set of Dragon Age 2 armour, complete with body paint and nose blood, for your Rook to begin wearing.

For much more on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, be sure to read our big post-release interview with BioWare that's just gone live. In it, the game's directors discuss what's next for the franchise, and the divided response to its latest chapter so far.