As you can't change your class later on, it's very important to pick the best class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard for your needs.

You might want to pick a class with the easiest or most effective play style in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but we highly recommend you also base your choice on what you think sounds the funnest, as you'll be stuck with that class for a very long time before you reach the end of the game.

We've got a short rundown of each one in our classes explained page, but for advice on what the best class is in Dragon Age: The Veilguard for your own personal needs, we've got more advice and details below.

Best class in Dragon Age The Veilguard

While we recommend you read the full explanations below, in short, we think the Warrior and Mage are the best classes in Dragon Age: Veilguard. If we had to pick just one though, we recommend the Mage over the Warrior, as it's very easy to exploit enemy weaknesses while playing as a Mage without having to worry about what companions to pair your class with.

However, as you can't change your class later, what play style you prefer should also heavily factor into what class you pick at the start. You'll be running this character for an awful long time before you reach the end of the game (and you can't switch to other party members), so we highly recommend you choose a class that sounds fun to you, over what might be best for boss fights that you can just lower the difficulty level for. There are no Trophies or Achievements linked to difficulty, so don't worry about changing it on the fly!

Here's more details to help you decide what class to pick in Dragon Age: The Veilguard:

Mage

As we mentioned above, we think the Mage is the best class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard because of the way you can exploit enemies' weaknesses. When you bring up the combat wheel and select an enemy, you can see that each one has a weakness and a resistance. So all you really have to do as a Mage is switch either your stave or your elemental orb to the element the enemy is weak to (or at least, not resistant to) to quickly take care of things.

Pick the stave if you want to hang back and pick off enemies from afar, or pick the elemental orb if you want to get close and personal by Priming and Detonating your attacks.

We recommend you always pick a different element for your elemental orb than what you have on your stave, so you have two elements ready in case both of your weapons are the element that the enemy is resistant to.

At a glance, here's some more information on what classes you can specialise in as a Mage once you reach Level 20:

Evoker - You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilities you already have. This class is best suited to using a stave.

- You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilities you already have. This class is best suited to using a stave. Death Caller - Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed.

- Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed. Spellblade - Uses lightning spells in close-quarters combat, these spells being backed up with daggers to help you light up your enemies - quite literally!

Remember, you can only choose one specialisation at a time, but you can respec if you end up not liking the path you've chosen.

Warrior

If you like to be up close and personal with enemies the majority of the time, then the Warrior is an excellent choice of class. However, don't forget that you can perform a shield toss to take care of enemies from a distance too! This has a generous cooldown time, so try and use it often for crowd control and damage gains.

The Warrior's main appeal is just how durable they are in combat, which makes sense, seeing as you're going to be at the front of the battlefield the majority of the time. As Warriors also deal huge amounts of damage with their abilities, it's a great beginner class with an easy playstyle.

Just remember to pick a companion who can either Prime or Detonate your abilities for even more damage potential. Or, make sure that both of your companions can Prime or Detonate each other's abilities.

At a glance, here's some more information on what classes you can specialise in as a Warrior once you reach Level 20:

Reaper - Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous.

- Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous. Champion - You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies.

- You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies. Slayer - They use two-handed weapons to rush enemies with heavy blows to deal physical damage.

Once again, remember that you can only choose one specialisation at a time, but you can respec if you end up not liking the path you've chosen.

Rogue

A Rogue is usually our go-to class in Dragon Age, but unfortunately, they can be a little difficult to master in The Veilguard, as you really need to think about what abilities can help you survive a fight longer, or help you aim headshot and weak point damage. Due to this, your party selection is more important than when playing as a Mage or Warrior, as you'll want them Priming and Detonating their abilities as you work on increasing your own damage and accuracy.

Slowing down time can really help you land headshots, so we recommend either using this ability, or bringing along a companion that can do this to help make your Rogue easier to play. Having a companion with the Adrenaline ability also helps Rogues a lot, as it reduces their cooldowns and gives them quick momentum to work with.

For close combat, you'll have to accurately parry as a Rogue, which is another tough skill to master. If you're not a huge fan of this, we highly recommend you go to the settings and choose the option to make parrying easier.

At a glance, here's some more information on what classes you can specialise in as a Rogue once you reach Level 20:

Saboteur - Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons.

- Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons. Duelist - Lets you parry enemies and dodge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades.

- Lets you parry enemies and dodge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades. Veil Ranger - Use artifacts that charge arrows with powerful magic to snipe enemies from a distance. This one lets you maintain a safe distance from fierce battles while still inflicting large amounts of damage with charged weapons.

As a final reminder, remember that you can only choose one specialisation at a time, but you can respec if you end up not liking the path you've chosen.

Hope you have fun with your chosen class in The Veilguard!