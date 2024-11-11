Dragon Age The Veilguard best Champion build

There are many class specialisations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The Champion is a Warrior specialisation that focuses on comboing with allies, using Burning, and getting up to tricks with the shield.

Before you can start working on your Champion build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, however, you need to reach Level 20 as a Warrior. This will give you time to learn the ins-and-outs of the Warrior class mechanics, which will make choosing your specialism easier.

To learn how to become an effective Champion, check out this guide to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Champion build, which will give some information on how to play the Champion as well as letting you know the best skills, equipment, and enchantments to pick.

How to play Champion in Dragon Age The Veilguard The Champion is a fire-focused build that also heavily features primers and detonators. By the time you reach Level 20 and are ready to specialise as a Champion you should have a handle on using your companions to set these up, but if not, then spend some time getting to know what special effects they can apply. All Warriors can detonate the primer Weakened using the first ability they gain, Driving Kick, and the Champion also focuses on this with the ability Blight Bane. Bellara can set up Weakened, so consider taking her on your team whenever you think there might be difficult fights ahead. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA Champions also make additional use of the shield mechanics. Of course, this means you'll need a main handed weapon rather than using something two-handed. Some shield skills, like Perfect Defense, require precise timing, so it may be worth practicing in low-stakes situations if you're having any difficulty.

Best Champion skills in Dragon Age The Veilguard Once you've entered the Champion section of the skill tree, you should be able to tailor it to your playstyle. You will first get the ultimate ability Warden's Fire, which makes huge burning arrows rain from the sky, and then the Rage ability Blight Bane, which explodes into a cluster of burning embers on impact. There are two main options here, which are focusing more on the shield abilities or continuing to buff your Fire skills. For us, the fire-based attacks were more satisfying, particularly after picking up Endless Fire, which gives Blight Bane a boost in damage. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA Continuing on this path after level 30 turns your Perfect Defense into a shockwave that also deals Fire damage and adds Burning to enemies. Personally we again think this is more useful than the alternative, Inspiring Guard, which only affects otherwise unblockable attacks.

Dragon Age The Veilguard Champion Weapons Upgrading your weapons in Veilguard is typically more important than which ones you choose, but for a Champion you'll definitely want to be using a sword and shield rather than a two-handed weapon. Once upgraded, the Spellbound Longsword will add additional Fire damage to your attacks, allowing for more synchronisation between your skills and your weapon. You can pick this up from the Shadow Dragons' store. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA For more Physical damage, consider the Guards Broadaxe which can be found in the mission where you recruit Emmrich, 'Where the Dead Must Go,' just after collecting three wisps to open a door for the first time. Its unlockable bonuses will also give you more damage if you're out of potions. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA You'll also want to pay attention to your shield, since Champions can make extra use of it. The Encrusted Whorl has good Physical attack and also deals a high level of Stagger. There are few shields that apply elemental damage, so you might consider the Necropolis Defender for necrotic damage if you want a boost in that area.