Dragon Age The Veilguard all Blood Vault crystal locations

To reach Lucanis's Blood Vial in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need to destroy the crystals keeping the door sealed in the Blood Vault, however you can't destroy them at random - you need to break the crystals in a specific order, and some of them are well hidden.

You need to get the Blood Vial from the Venatori in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so that they won't be able to control Lucanis through blood magic, then he'll be able to safely join your quest to stop the elven gods.

Without further ado, here are all Blood Vault crystal in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age The Veilguard first Blood Vault Crystal location

To find the first crystal, stand in the middle of the room facing the sealed door and look to your right. Here, you should be able to see a prompt to use Lucanis's Spite's Reach ability here underneath a shielded crystal.

Use his ability to reveal a platform, walk across it to the other side and into the room here. You should be able to see a crystal in the air almost directly in front of you. Use a ranged attack to destroy it.

Also, while you're in this room look to the left and in the rear corner here you should see some boxes blocking a doorway.

Smash through these and head through the doorway, follow the path to the left to find a chest. Open this chest to collect a piece of equipment.

Dragon Age The Veilguard second Blood Vault Crystal location

To find the second crystal, head back out of the room you found the first crystal was in and you should see another one in front of you. This was the crystal that was previously shielded above Lucanis's ability prompt from before.

Again, use a ranged attack to destroy it and you can move on.

Dragon Age The Veilguard third Blood Vault Crystal location

To find the third crystal, head back to the middle of the room and face the sealed door once more. From here, head up the ramp to your left and into the room that has the shielded crystal in front of it.

Head to the rear of this room and head to the left, you should come across another doorway. Head through here then look up and to your left, you should see a crystal here. As you did before, use a ranged attack to destroy it.

Dragon Age The Veilguard fourth Blood Vault Crystal location

Then, to find the fourth crystal, head back into the small room you just came from and locate the crystal floating above the shelves in the middle of the room. Destroy this one too with a ranged attack.

Dragon Age The Veilguard fifth Blood Vault Crystal location

The fifth crystal can be found just outside of the room you found the fourth one in, you should walk into it the moment you exit the room to get back to the main part of the Blood Vault. Destroy this one - there's only one left now!

Dragon Age The Veilguard sixth Blood Vault Crystal location

The final crystal can be found floating above the sealed door to the Blood Vault. When you destroy the fifth crystal, look to your left and you should be able to spot it easily - destroy this one.

Now that all the crystals have been destroyed you just need to attack the seal on the Blood Vault door to open it and grab Lucanis' Blood Vial to take on Calivan.

