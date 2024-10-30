Dragon Age: The Veilguard a "return to what made BioWare great", EA head says

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson said Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a "return to what made BioWare great".

During a Q&A with investors in EA's quarterly earnings call, Wilson reflected on BioWare's recent history, which included looking back at beleaguered multiplayer shooter, Anthem.

The EA exec said this game was "probably the one people remember the most for not really living up to the expectations of what a 'BioWare game' should be". He noted the studio was trying to "do something very very different" to what had gone before, adding the "pieces of the puzzle" ultimately didn't come together as BioWare had hoped.

Following Anthem, a "big shift" subsequently happened at the developer, which Wilson said saw the studio "really returning to BioWare-type games" and "returning to BioWare's strengths". And, that brings us to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is set to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 31st October.

"The BioWare team has really rallied around what made BioWare a fan-favourite studio and a fan-favourite brand and the types of games they make; incredibly rich worlds, incredibly nuanced characters, really powerful and compelling stories with camaraderie and friendships and relationships, and decisions that matter in the context of gameplay," Wilson said.

"And I think it’s been that return to what made BioWare great and giving the studio the time to deliver against what makes BioWare great in the context of the Dragon Age world is what amounts to a game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard."

Image credit: BioWare

We recently awarded Dragon Age: The Veilguard five out of five stars.

"It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it. The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular. BioWare is back," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review.