Dragon Age: Inquisition players can't import their world states from the Dragon Age Keep

Dragon Age: Inquisition players are still struggling to import their world states despite the issue being flagged to BioWare and EA over a week ago.

Regardless of what platform you're playing on, it seems some players can only see default world states.

EA community manager EA_Shepard acknowledged the issue on the official forums 10 days ago, saying the team was "aware and investigating". Shepard also validated another issue, this one with the Golden Nug, which goes AWOL mid-playthrough or disappears entirely for some.

Revealing that they "reported this [to the studio] at the end of the week last week and checked up on this", EA_Shepard recently confirmed that it was "still an open issue" and the team "is still working on this one".

The issue has apparently been further compounded by some players getting confused "around the world state importing into their game".

"When you import your world state, it will say default world state. The name does not change," Shepard explained.

"When you want to import a world state, rename it in the Keep first, import it in the Keep, and then start a new game," they added, acknowledging that when they tried it themselves on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, only one was successfully imported.

Shepard also confirmed that there "are ways to try to get it resolved by manually choosing the options and creating entirely new world states after you sync and replay the keep", but acknowledged this "has not worked for all players".

Towards the end of the week, Shepard shared a further update.

"Wanted to let you know I am still looking out for this one," they said. "I know the whole 'we are working on it' message gets old. Believe me, I get it! There is a lot happening and being worked on with Dragon Age so things are a bit slower on other fronts. I am watching it closely though so I have not forgotten about the community!"

"I get that Veilguard support is prioritised at the moment since it's a brand new game, and Keep has always been kinda buggy, but I think I speak for all of us when I ask that this issue be made more of a priority," said one player.

