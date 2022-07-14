Dragon Age and Mass Effect DLC made free, as EA finally ditches BioWare Points

A swathe of Dragon Age and Mass Effect DLC is now available for free via Origin, as EA finally retires its aging BioWare Points currency.

DLC packs for Dragon Age Origins and Dragon Age 2, plus Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 (except for that game's multiplayer packs) are all now available without charge, EA has said in an email to fans shared via reddit.

Remaining BioWare Points can be spent on those Mass Effect 3 multiplayer packs (if you still have any points lying around), before they disappear forever on 11th October.

Watch on YouTube Dragon Age Dreadwolf, BioWare's next big RPG.

BioWare Points were an annoying currency from the early days of the PC Origin store era which you could buy to then spend on in-game content packs.

Indeed, the currency was not used at all in newer BioWare games, such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem.

And of course, if you want to play the Mass Effect trilogy now, your best option - the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster - has almost all of this DLC packed in.

It's been a while, but Dragon Age is set to return in the (hopefully) not-too-distant future with new installment Dreadwolf.

Mass Effect is also set to be revived - although not for several years still. For clues on its story, we analysed BioWare's teasing poster image released last year to discover a few big story clues.