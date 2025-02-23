Dr Disrespect says he "should've never been banned" and Twitch should "do the right thing" and reinstate his account

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has hit out at Twitch, saying he "should've never been banned in the first place" despite admitting to conduct that "leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" with a minor back in June 2024.

Responding to news Twitch has updated its enforcement rules so that streamers caught violating guidelines will now be subjected to varying limited-time bans, Beahm issued a comment from his personal account X/Twitter, saying Twitch "should've never allowed a low-level employee to override the entire ban system".

Although its difficult to verify the identity of this X profile given anyone can now purchase a blue tick, the account was established in 2011 and appears to be Beahm's personal account where he posts outside of his Doc persona.

Although things have been ‘settled 😎’, Twitch should do the right thing and correct their mistake of permanently banning the Doc by reinstating the channel.



We should’ve never been banned in the first place.



"Although things have been 'settled', Twitch should do the right thing and correct their mistake of permanently banning the Doc by reinstating the channel," he wrote. "We should've never been banned in the first place.

"Twitch should've never allowed a low level employee to override the entire ban system, which had already determined we didn't do anything wrong, because of biased opinions of the Doc character.

"They could've reached out and had a quick five-minute call and realise these mutual jokes and bantering never had serious intentions. Pathetic."

Beahm admitted to conduct that "leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" with a minor back in June, after Twitch's former account director of strategic partnerships, Cody Conners, claimed an unnamed person had been banned from the streaming platform "because [he] got caught sexting a minor". Those allegations were later directly linked to Beahm.

After a period away from the spotlight, an agitated Beahm returned in a combative YouTube stream in September in which he repeatedly accused Conners and "so-called journalists" of a "planned and coordinated attack". All this, Beahm admitted, came ahead of a 25th September "opportunity" to reapply for partnership on YouTube and re-monetise his channel, which was eventually approved.

Since that admission, Robert Bowling - who co-founded developer Midnight Society with Beahm - distanced himself from the streamer, and many long-running partners terminated their agreements. By the end of January, four months after making "significant" layoffs, Midnight Society announced it was permanently shutting its doors.

Beahm has yet to publicly share the "mutual jokes and bantering" messages he sent to the minor.