Double Fine drops a 90-minute update to its 20+ hour series documenting the development of Psychonauts 2

A year after its 22-hour-long documentary series first debuted, Double Fine has released an update to PsychOdyssey.

Running over 90 minutes long, the episode – subtitled "We Wrote it all Down" – is the "direct continuation of the acclaimed series Double Fine Adventure, and offers even deeper insight into the passion, humour, and heartbreak of video game development".

The episode also chronicles the studio "reflecting on the launch of Psychonauts 2 and the PsychOdyssey documentary series while looking to the future and a return to smaller projects".

Best of all, like the original series, you can watch the entire thing for free on YouTube:

Calling the series "an unprecedented documentary experience nine years in the making", makers 2 Player Productions and Double Fine say: "Ten years after the successful release of their flagship video game Psychonauts, Double Fine Productions returns to its most celebrated franchise with Psychonauts 2.

"Now facing the pressure to produce a worthy sequel, the studio must confront overly ambitious designs, poor morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all during a turbulent span of time for the world."

Last year, Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer was inducted into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame. Schafer - best known for games like Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Broken Age - was honoured at the 26th annual DICE event (not to be confused with EA's Stockholm studio of the same name).

Schafer recently revealed that he avoids "a grab bag of stereotypes" to make his games more inclusive and avoid "hurting people".