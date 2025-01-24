Doritos are getting a Creeper flavour to promote the Minecraft Movie

After partnerships with Halo, Starfield and Mountain Dew, Doritos' next video game promotion is the upcoming live-action/CGI Minecraft Movie starring Jason "Aquaman" Momoa and Jack "Tenacious D is on hold" Black.

Two new flavours are being rolled out - so you can finally find out what a Minecraft Creeper, and also a Ghast, taste like as a processed corn snack.

A press release today trumpets the fact that Doritos are also changing their shape for first time. Yes, the triangluar treat is turning square. But this will only be the case for a rare 100 packs - and if you find one, you win a £10k prize.

"Creeper Vinegar delivers a zesty, explosive flavour," Doritos said in a press release, describing its new flavour. Apparently, it is "reminiscent of the sneaky green creatures that lurk in the shadows".

Ghast BBQ, meanwhile, "offers a sweet and tangy taste".

So, basically salt and vinegar and then sweet chili.

The Minecraft Movie is set to arrive in cinemas on 4th April, and it looks... yeah. Jack Black plays default Minecraft man Steve, in a blocky CGI world that looks like Mojang's simulation put through an AI filter.

I'll give the salt and vinegar flavour a go, anyway.