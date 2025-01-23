Doom: The Dark Ages won't have multiplayer, but will have the "most expansive, most epic campaign ever"

If you were hoping to jump into Doom: The Dark Ages with your pals for a spot of multiplayer, I am sorry to say you won't be able to.

During a Q&A tied in with this evening's Xbox Direct which ws atteneded by Eurogamer, Doom: The Dark Ages' executive producer Marty Stratton said the upcoming release will be a "strictly campaign" affair.

"We made that decision early so we could really just go all in on the campaign. It's our largest, most expansive, most epic campaign ever, and we're just really happy with the decision," Stratton said.

"It's been awesome to have the team focused just on polishing and finishing the campaign."

Doom: The Dark Ages' game director Hugo Martin added: "That's why we were able to put the dragon and the Atlan [mech] in. I mean, these are things we wanted to do in the game for, like, multiple games now, but couldn't, because we had a multiplayer component - which we loved - but really, it was meant to just focus on the single player campaign and just level up that experience for players."

We don't have too much longer to wait until we can get our hands on Doom: The Dark Ages. Tonight, the developer confirmed a 15th May release date.

Image credit: id Software

Doom: The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to 2016's Doom and Doom Eternal, and tells the "epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer's rage".

For more on this evening's show, be sure to check out our in depth Doom: The Dark Ages coverage here.