Doom: The Dark Ages release date spotted ahead of Xbox Developer Direct

The launch of Doom: The Dark Ages is just a few months away, according to a release date which has popped up online ahead of tomorrow's Xbox Developer Direct.

id Software's legendary series is set to return on 15th May, according to a now-pulled article published by French website Gamekult and hastily spotted by ResetEra.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be one of the stars of this week's Xbox Developer Direct, which airs at 6pm UK time tomorrow. Presumably this is where we'll see that date made official.

A medieval-themed prequel to 2020's Doom Eternal, id Software's new project will once again serve up the series' demon-slaying formula, with the Doom Slayer back for more single-player first-person shooting. It's set to launch on PlayStation 5, alongside PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Join us tomorrow evening when we'll be reporting on all the announcements from Xbox Developer Direct as they happen. We know we're set to get a fresh look at stylish gothic fantasy South of Midnight from We Happy Few developer Compulsion Games, as well as an update on promising-looking Persona and Final Fantasy-like role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Tomorrow's announcements are also expected to include at least one mystery game - and will we get another shadow drop this year? Join us to find out.