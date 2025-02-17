Don't worry, Undertale fans, Toby Fox is still hard at work on "parallel story" Deltarune

Toby Fox is still at work on Deltarune's third and fourth chapters, both of which are still expected to release later this year.

Its first chapter launched as a free download towards the end of 2018, which was followed up by a second free instalment in September 2021. Since then, Fox has worked to keep fans updated - with both explicit and coded messages - most recently confirming that the team finally has the technology to permit demo saves to carry over into the main game on consoles.

"Still console testing," Fox said on social media overnight. "There are fewer bugs, but there's a lot to go through. (Haven't even tested PS5 yet).

"In addition to fixing Ch3/Ch4, we also need to implement having saves from the demo carry over to the main game on consoles... We only received the technology to do this now. I hope it works!"

Still console testing. There are fewer bugs, but there's a lot to go through. (Haven't even tested PS5 yet) In addition to fixing Ch3/Ch4, we also need to implement having saves from the DEMO carry over to the main game on consoles... We only received the technology to do this now. I hope it works! — tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) February 16, 2025 at 11:44 PM

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fox also recently revealed that he showed "my family and friends a minigame I've been working on for [Deltarune], and they all described it as 'a cry for help because your game is not out'."

Deltarune charts the adventures of human teenager Kris and their lizard friend Suzie in the mystery Dark World. It's a spiritual successor to retro-style RPG Undertale, though it takes place in a different setting. Initially, the plan had been to release chapters three, four and five together, and make the game available to purchase. Last year, however, this plan changed, as Fox said chapter 5 was still a way off.

"And I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long to release anything. Especially me," Fox explained at the time.

Find out more by reading Deltarune is a game about playing, and it's bloody brilliant.