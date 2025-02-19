Don't worry, Donkey Kong wasn't harmed in the making of these Nike trainers

Nike is stepping out with some 'low poly' Donkey Kong Country-inspired trainers.

The trainers are part of Nike's Air Max 1 collection of shoes, and are predominantly a Donkey Kong shade of brown, complete with a red and yellow Swoosh logo. There is also yellow detailing around the base of the shoe.

On the inside, meanwhile, owners will be able to enjoy looking at some DK-inspired coins when the trainers are not on their feet, except rather than having DK on their surface, these coins are embossed with DS, for Dot Swoosh.

Oh, and there is a low poly banana in there - I mean, this is a Donkey Kong trainer, after all, and what is Donkey Kong without some bananas.

As for when you can get your hands (or, should that be feet?) on these trainers, that hasn't been announced yet, although SneakerNews expects them to be released at some point during the spring/summer season. I wonder if they will also come in Diddy sizes...?

You can check out the trainers via the images below.

Image credit: Nike

Away from footwear, this has been quite a few months for Donkey Kong. Along with an apparent makeover in the upcoming Mario Kart game for Nintendo Switch 2, the mighty gorilla also had a game out earlier this year - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

On its debut in January, we awarded Donkey Kong Country Returns HD three out of five stars.

"A straightforward remaster that struggles to outshine the Switch port of Tropical Freeze, but Returns HD is still a challenging and satisfying platformer that stands the test of time," our Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Donkey Kong Country Returns HD review.