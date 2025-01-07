Don't worry, cursed horror game Horses - in which you tend to a farm of naked humans in horse masks - hasn't been cancelled

Horses - the cursed horror game from Saturnalia developer Santa Ragione and directed by Andrea Lucco Borlera - is still coming, it is just taking a little longer to get out of the gates than first anticipated.

Horses sees players take on the role of a summer worker at a farm. This sounds safe enough, and after all, it's only for two weeks - but there is something much darker and downright unsettling lying beneath the surface.

"Will you survive the summer, or will the farm claim yet another victim? In any case, we're sure your summer working experience will be truly unforgettable..." reads the official blurb.

Horses was initially announced back in 2023, with a suitably unsettling trailer which showed off the game's silent movie-like style and a host of naked humans with horse masks on their heads. At this time, it was slated for a release in 2024 which, obviously, has been missed.

Thankfully though, Horses has not been silently cancelled. Santa Ragione has confirmed to Eurogamer the upcoming game will now be released this year, and a demo is also on the cards.

"Unfortunately we had to delay the game to 2025," studio director Pietro Righi Riva told me. "[We're] not ready to talk about the reasons for the delay yet, but will absolutely keep you posted. By end of Q2 2025 we'll have a date for both the demo and the full release of the game."

So, stay tuned for more information on Horses soon.

Image credit: Santa Ragione

Our Chris had a go with Horses last year, calling it "magnetically sinister" following time with the game.

"It's a simpler thing in practise than some of Santa Ragione's previous games - effectively you are waking up and slowly carrying out simple, if escalating strange tasks each day, like watering plants, feeding the dog, or, erm, burying bodies, as a story takes shape around you - but the magic here is in the atmosphere and tone," he wrote.

"It's also a rare attempt at using actual, suspended meaning in a game. You'll need to bring something of your own to the farmhouse table here, and meet this thing halfway."