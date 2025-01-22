Don't Nod delays second half of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage for 'optimisation and refinement'

Life is Strange creator Don't Nod is delaying the second half of its upcoming narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage by a month, with Tape 2 now set to release on 15th April.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage marks the first time since 2020's Twin Mirror that Don't Nod has revisited the narrative adventure genre that put it on the map, and it follows the story of four high-school friends across two timelines. One half recounts the group's hazily nostalgic "magical summer" of 1995, while the second timeline picks up 27 years later, when the friends reunite to "confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

It's a tale that'll also be split across two releases, with Tape 1 ("Bloom") launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 18th February. Part 2 ("Rage") was previously scheduled to launch a month later on 18th March, but Don't Nod has now announced it's pushing Tape 2's release back an additional four weeks, to 15th April.

In a statement detailing the delay, the studio said it had made the decision in order to "allow for additional optimisation and to give the team the necessary time to refine the experience for players and enhance the storytelling for a truly immersive continuation of the journey."

Both parts of Lost Records were originally due to launch last year, but Don't Nod announced it was shifting their release into 2025, ostensibly to avoid Square Enix's Life is Strange: Double Exposure. "Let's give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built," Don't Nod boss Oskar Guilbert said at the time.

As previously announced, both halves of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - which Don't Nod says should provide a total of around 10-12 hours playtime - will be available through a single purchase. The game's usual price is £35.89/39,99€/$39.99 USD, but the studio has also now confirmed a limited-time launch discount of 10 percent.

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips spoke to Don't Nod about Lost Records in 2024. Since then, the studio has admitted its most recent titles - Jusant and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - failed to meet sales expectations, leading to potential job losses as it embarked on a "reorganisation project to ensure the company's long-term future" amid "deteriorating" financial results. Employees later announced strike action in response to the studio's redundancy plan.