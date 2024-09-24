Don't Nod bets on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, as multiple projects fail to meet expectations

Don't Nod has high hopes for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, after Jusant and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden failed to reach company expectations.

In a new financial report, the French developer and publisher said it will now "partially write down, in the amount of €24m, the assets of Jusant and Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, given the inability to demonstrate future cash flows commensurate with the value of these assets".

It will also turn its attention to games currently in production, such as Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which the Don't Nod said "received a particularly positive reception" after being played by press at Gamescom.

In addition to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Don't Nod also has two in-house, yet-to-be-named projects in the works, which are scheduled to release by the end of 2027. The company is also supporting two external publishing projects, which are due to release next year.

In the meantime, Don't Nod has temporarily paused two projects currently "in the design phase". The company said this will allow it to "prioritise resources and maximise the chances of success of the titles with the greatest potential" at the current time.

"We are obviously disappointed by our recent performance in an extremely competitive and selective market," chairman and CEO of Don't Nod Oskar Guilbert said.

"Despite an excellent critical reception, Jusant and Banishers: Ghosts of new Eden unfortunately did not achieve the commercial results we had hoped for, resulting in a deterioration in our 2024 half-year results and leading us to consider all possible options regarding our roadmap."

Image credit: Don't Nod

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to arrive in two parts next year. The first instalment launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 18th February 2025. The second part will then debut a month later, on 18th March.

Don't Nod's upcoming game was initally set to launch this year, before its arrival was pushed into 2025. This was to avoid clashing with Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which is due to release in October.

For more, our Tom recently spoke with Don't Nod about creating Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - and why the team had wanted to move on from Life is Strange.