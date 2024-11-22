Donkey Kong Land is available now via Nintendo Switch Online

Oh, my nostalgic heart is happy to tell you that Donkey Kong Land is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The Game Boy classic once again asks players to set off in monkey form to find that banana horde. "Cranky Kong doesn't think Donkey Kong has proven himself to be a hero yet," reads the official description. "So, he decides to work out a deal with the closest villain that he knows."

Yes, K. Rool, that dastardly fiend, has hidden the bananas with a little help from his cronies. And, of course, Donkey and Diddy Kong won't stand for it. You can check out a trailer for its Nintendo Switch Online debut below.

Nintendo Switch Online members can get themselves access to multiple NES, Super NES and Game Boy games.

Those who plump for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack option will also be able to get their mitts on Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games, along with other perks. That includes things like expansions for other Nintendo games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass.

You can check out the full run down of games available on Nintendo's subscription service via our handy guide: All Nintendo Switch Online games available to play right now.

Elsewhere in monkey-related news, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to arrive for Nintendo Switch next year, on 16th January. The Wii classic will feature 80 levels on its Switch debut, including the additional ones from the game's 3DS version.